Trump's Space Force Could be a Gamechanger for the Middle East - Experts

If war is coming to outer space, then the United States is late to the battlefield. But, its recently unveiled Space Force is already changing the ground rules in the Middle East.

Satellites have become the name of the game. As America continues its troop drawdown in Syria, Iraq and around the region – with more cuts almost certainly coming as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – Space Force will give the Pentagon a greater chance to defend US satellites that are so critical to the containment and defeat of terrorist organizations. Those satellites feed the military key information in order to target Islamic State (ISIS) and al Qaeda with precision-guided bombs. And they help keep close tabs on Iran’s menacing activities in the Arabian Gulf.

“Every single thing America and its coalition allies do from here on out comes about in space,” said Mick Mulroy, a former US deputy assistant defense secretary for the Middle East. “Everything starts there. At the same time, our adversaries have had a front-row seat in our many successes of integrating space, and they don’t like what they see, because it provides us such great advantage.” [ Source: Jerusalem Post (Read More...) ]

