Military/Veterans

American Legion Post 3 Received 100% Membership Award

James F. Daniel Jr. American Legion Post 3 of Greenville received the 100% Membership Award at the American Legion District 13 meeting held in Easley, SC on Saturday, October 10th, 2020. From left to right: 1st Vice Commander Remy Dickerson, Post 3 Commander Dwayne Kelley and American Legion National Executive Committeman Michael D. Strauss who presented the award to Post 3.