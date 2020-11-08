Military/Veterans

Vietnam Veteran Speaks to American Legion Post 214

Members of the American Legion Post 214 of Taylors, S.C. enjoying Vietnam Veteran Bob Shearea as the evening speaker at October's general meeting.

Bob is an USC graduate and was a USAF Air Commando Pilot in Vietnam during 1968 and 1969. His decorations include the Airfare Distinguished Flying Cross and 5 Air Metals.



After his Air Force service he obtained a Law Degree, completed Seminary and served as a University Professor and Pastor for the last 40+ years.

Bob spoke to a General Meeting at American Legion Post 214 in Taylors and shared about his new “ministry” to lecture and teach the history of our US Constitution and the fact that the USA is not a Democracy, but a Constitutional Republic founded on Christian Principles.



Bob is a member of American Legion Post 214 in Taylors, SC.He and his Wife Ellen are members of Taylors, First Baptist Church in Taylors, SC where Bob also teaches a Life Group.