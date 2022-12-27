News

Vans for Life Announces an Exclusive Dinner with Special Guest Kirk Cameron

WASHINGTON -- Vans for Life (VansForLife.org) has announced details for an exclusive event featuring actor and producer Kirk Cameron. The Vans for Life Fundraising Dinner with Kirk Cameron will be held on Thursday January 19, 2023, at 6 pm at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. Also in attendance will be pro-life advocate Abby Johnson, Priests for Life founder Father Frank Pavone, former Senator Rick Santorum, and pro-life activist Mark Houck. This exclusive dinner will bring together Pro-Lifers to financially support the Vans for Life mobile pregnancy units. Tickets for this fundraising dinner is FREE. Donations received at the event will go towards the purchase of future mobile pregnancy center vans. To learn more and register, go to www.KirkCameronEvent.com

Vans for Life aims to furnish pro-life organizations across the country with ultrasound-equipped vans. These mobile pregnancy centers provide on-the-spot help to abortion-minded mothers who are heading inside abortion clinics.

"We have seen first-hand how our vans can save lives by providing free ultrasound along with other services for pregnant mothers," said Eddie Perez, President of Vans for Life. "Our organization focuses on action, providing a critical service for women that empowers them through love, compassion and care."

The Vans for Life Dinner is scheduled for the evening before the annual March for Life. Past VIP speakers at the Vans for Life dinners have included Tim Tebow, Abby Johnson and other nationally recognized figures. Pro-Lifers heading to DC for the annual march are invited to attend the Vans for Life Fundraising Dinner.

About Vans for Life.

Vans for Life started in San Antonio, Texas. The ministry helps to fund, build and launch mobile pregnancy units. These lifesaving vans are equipped with state-of-the-art ultrasound machines and other resources designed to help pregnant women. To date Vans for Life has a pregnancy center van in Daytona Beach Florida with 8 additional vans ready to be delivered in early February 2023 to other cities and states across the country. Learn more at VansForLife.org