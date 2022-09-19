News

The Biden Administration Allows a 'Target' to be Placed on All Life-affirming Clinics, Pregnancy Resource Centers and Pro-life Churches Across America

Pregnancy Resource Center that was Recently Firebombed.

WASHINGTON -- After months of violent attacks and threats against pro-life centers, President Biden refused to include them in a White House unity summit against violence.



Today the White House is hosting the "United We Stand Summit" to "counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety."



See link: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/blog/2022/08/19/united-we-stand-countering-hate-fueled-violence-together/



Stanton Healthcare reached out numerous times to the White House asking to be a participant in the "United We Stand Summit." Below is one such request sent to the White House Domestic Policy Advisor, Ambassador Susan E. Rice:

"Since May 2, life-affirming centers like Stanton Healthcare and churches all across American have been subjected to violent and hateful attacks because of their pro-life beliefs and values.

"In fact, like so many other centers, Stanton had to spend thousands of dollars to hire private security firms to protect us from fire bombing, vandalism, death threats and other acts of violence. We live daily under the threat of violence.



"In light of these attacks, Stanton Healthcare is asking the White House to include them as a participant in the 'United We Stand Summit.' Stanton would be a representative of the thousands of life-affirming clinics, centers and churches that face these threats of violence."

The White House declined to respond to our numerous requests.



Stanton Healthcare is a women's healthcare provider which specializes in serving women facing unexpected pregnancies by providing professional medical care, practical and emotional support, women's wellness care, and a special outreach to refugee and marginalized communities. Stanton is based in Idaho with affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is part of a women's movement which includes over 3,000 pregnancy resource centers across the nation.

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states:

"For those who disagree with the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade, directing revenge and retaliation on centers like Stanton Healthcare is misguided, hateful, anti-women and must be personally condemned and stopped immediately by the Biden Administration and federal law enforcement. All Americans should be free to peacefully express their beliefs in the public square without the fear of violence and hate.



"President Biden's failure to personally condemn violence against pro-life centers and refusal to invite us to the 'United We Stand Summit,' has allowed a target to be placed on the back of the pro-life community."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for the Stanton Public Policy Center, comments:

"Excluding pro-life centers from the 'United We Stand Summit' clearly shows the event has become politicized and the Biden Administration is only concerned about violence against communities, organizations and ideologies they agree with and politically support. It is deeply troubling for President Biden not to address violence against all Americans.



"With the future of abortion being such an important conversation taking place across America, it is critical for millions of pro-life Americans to know the Biden Administration will not tolerate violence and hate directed toward our community. With federal law enforcement not even making one arrest concerning violence against pro-life organizations, we do not feel safe."