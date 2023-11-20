News

Join In Prayer with Greenville Sheriff Hobart Lewis and NGU's Dr. Tony Beam

This Saturday, November 25th, 2023 at 11 a.m.

Christian Assembly

2416 Wade Hampton Blvd

Greenville, SC 29615

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

~ 2 Chron. 7:14 ~

Let’s come together and pray for the unity and healing within our county, state and nation. Let us ask for guidance and wisdom in matters of decision-making and policy formation. We pray for hope and resilience during challenging times. We long for unresolved strength in our commitment to live by the moral values and our Christian faith that our founding fathers and God the Father has established in the forming of this great union.