Contact the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services to Urge Opposition to Reclassifying Marijuana

The marijuana industry is lobbying hard in Washington, D.C. to get the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reclassify marijuana. The Trump administration has not made a hasty decision on this but is still considering the change. They need to hear from us that we oppose making marijuana easier to access.

Marijuana proponents are twisting the facts on rescheduling. While they claim pot should not be in the same category as heroin because it does less harm, the FDA’s scheduling of drugs considers not just harm but the potential for abuse. Even in states where it is legal, marijuana is still a highly abused drug. Legalizing recreational weed has not stopped people from selling it in the streets, manufacturers from lying about potency on their labels, nor has it kept it out of the hands of children. In fact, reports from hospitals show that the rates of marijuana-induced incidents such as psychosis and heart problems have significantly increased in states that have legalized recreational use. Now, 30% of cannabis users have a clinical diagnosis of ‘cannabis use disorder’.

The global cannabis industry is currently worth $44 billion and is on its way to $444 billion by 2030. Rescheduling marijuana would put even more money in their pocket while giving them more ability to profit off addiction.

Our leaders persistently hear the pro-marijuana lobby, but need to hear from parents, teachers, law enforcement officers, medical professionals, and neighbors on how it is affecting their families and communities. Please call the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services to urge them to oppose rescheduling marijuana.

Please forward this Alert to your friends, family and concerned neighbors. Together, we can MAKE OUR VOICES HEARD!

White House: (202) 456-1111

Department of Health and Human Services: (800) 368-1019

Or you can submit a comment to the White House using this form: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME], and I am from [CITY, STATE]. I am calling to voice my opposition to rescheduling marijuana. The narrative that marijuana is not harmful is not true. I have seen the destruction it has caused in communities, schools, and families. The FDA takes into consideration not only the harm of the substance but also the potential for abuse when scheduling these types of drugs. Marijuana is still highly abused.



Legalizing recreational weed has not stopped people from selling it in the streets, manufacturers from lying about potency on their labels, nor has it kept it out of the hands of children. In fact, reports from hospitals show that the rates of marijuana-induced incidents such as psychosis and heart problems have significantly increased in those states. Now, 30% of cannabis users have a clinical diagnosis of cannabis use disorder.



The marijuana industry is profiting off addiction just like the tobacco industry. Giving them more access would be devastating. I urge you to oppose rescheduling marijuana. Thank you.