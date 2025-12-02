News

EXPOSED: Abortion Org Caught on Hidden Camera Smuggling 15-Year-Old Girl Across South Carolina for Secret Abortion Against Parents’ Consent

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust have released explosive undercover footage showing a multi-state abortion fund, the Palmetto State Abortion Fund, (PSAF) secretly transporting a minor for an abortion, two hours away, despite the parent’s clear disapproval.

Jessica Newell, Survivors’ South Carolina Organizer, comments:

“The video we captured is chilling. PSAF knowingly and deliberately violated parental consent, arranged the pickup, drove her two hours, and offered to pay for the entire process. It’s intentional, calculated, and dangerous.”

Survivors’ undercover journalist posed as a 15-year-old and captured interactions with PSAF’s founder, staff, and a volunteer driver Kathryn Weir. Via a hidden camera, she captured the entire operation from being picked up at the Myrtle Beach Mall and being driven to Planned Parenthood in Charleston.

On the return trip, the vehicle stopped at a gas station where they were intercepted by Survivors’ Director Tim Clement. He posed as the teen’s distressed father, demanding to know who Weir was and why she had taken his “daughter” to an abortion clinic. In the footage Clement can be heard asking, “This is my daughter, what are you doing with her? Why were you taking her to Planned Parenthood?” to which Weir, visibly surprised, responded “I was just giving her a ride.”

Clement reacts to the experience of posing as the teen’s father:

“This was heart wrenching to watch play out firsthand. I was thinking, ‘How many times has Palmetto given rides to 15-year-olds without parental consent and then paid for their abortions?’ This is unethical and parents should be outraged.”

Survivors allege this is part of a wider pattern with Palmetto State Abortion Fund: aiding minors without parental consent, pushing mail-order abortion pills to teens, and giving instructions to hide the procedures. With multiple professors on the abortion fund’s board of directors tied to Coastal Carolina University, Survivors raise concerns about the organization’s influence reaching into educational institutions.

