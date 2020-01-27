News

UPDATE: Equal Rights Amendment

The Department of Justice recently issued a legal opinion stating that the ERA is dead because TWICE now, the deadline set by Congress has expired.

Nevertheless, pro-abortion groups like NARAL and Planned Parenthood are fighting for the ERA because they believe it will enshrine Roe v. Wade into law. So, we must continue to fight back. Virginia just ratified ERA.

States like South Carolina, Arizona, and Utah are considering ERA resolutions.

If you can take just 5 minutes, you can help us make a difference.

FIRST: Contact your state representative and senator and tell him/her that you do NOT want the Equal Rights Amendment. Remind them of the following points:

The Equal Rights Amendment would give courts and bureaucrats, not citizens and legislators, the ability to determine what equality means.

State courts have used state-based ERA measures to force full funding of abortion .

A framework of laws protecting women would be wiped out, as even pro-abortion Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has noted.

As a pro-life voter, you do not want to see Roe v. Wade strengthened by the ERA, putting abortion into the Constitution.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently said that the ERA is dead because it failed to pass before TWO deadlines set by Congress expired.

>>> If you’re not sure who your representatives are, simply look up your legislator using this tool.

SECOND: Please share information on your social media and with friends to educate them about the Equal Rights Amendment. Material to share:

Refer people to our website that explains everything about the ERA: StopERA.org.

Eagle Forum Chairwoman Anne Schlafly Cori and Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins also have an informative op-ed at the Federalist you can share.

Finally, please let me know if you have any questions or what you hear back when you call your legislator.