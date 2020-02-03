News

PODCAST LAUNCH: Engage with Eagle Forum

Eagle Forum is launching a new project today! While previous generations listened to radio and audio tapes, this generation listens to podcasts for entertainment, news, and community. Today, we are launching Engage with Eagle Forum: a podcast to inspire the modern-day woman and her vital role in shaping society.

The left is busy manipulating women into believing they are victims and resurrecting bad ideas like the Equal Rights Amendment. We hope to engage and activate a new generation of women by promoting the timeless values that will truly empower women to be successful in a changing world.

Listeners can expect a variety of voices on an array of topics, and we hope to appeal to a wide range of women. Please subscribe and share with your networks, your children, grandchildren, and anyone else you think should be engaged.

Listen to our trailer here.

We will engage in conversation with our listeners via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and we hope you will engage in the conversation there too.