Video: Public Advocate Opposite White House in Lafayette Park Declares June as LMNOP Month

WASHINGTON -- Public Advocate demonstrated in Lafayette Park (photo), where President Trump spoke in front of a boarded up church Bible in hand, in support of LMNOP Month, in front of the White House.

The area has a giant 10-foot fence installed but Public Advocate posted a video announcing a new project from opposite the White House well before the fence and demonstrators arrived.

Statement of Eugen Delgaudio, June 2, 2020:

You all know that June is claimed to be the LGBTQ month, well, not anymore, Public Advocate has launched: JUNE IS LMNOP+ MONTH.

Americans are tired of, and Public Advocate condemns, violent domestic terrorists burning our cities down.

We condemn the wrongful death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota by a corrupt police officer and support the right of peaceful demonstrations. Public Advocate practices peaceful events for 40 years including here at Lafayette Park.

Pro-family Americans are asked to take back the month of June with the new LMNOP+ Movement, announced here and now by our White House "Make the Family Great Again"

task force.

The letters LMNOP represent most Americans. As follows: L is for Lifestyle of, M stands for Mainstream, N for Normal, O for Ordinary and P for people. That's Lifestyle of Mainstream Normal Ordinary People.

"This is your movement, Make the Family Great Again with the LMNOP," said Delgaudio.

We will ship organizing kits to those wishing to sponsor an event including our red "Make the Family Great Again" hats, rainbow LMNOP umbrellas, and giant LMNOP rainbow lollipops.

Public Advocate plans to grade states, corporations and cities a letter grade from A to F for being LMNOP friendly going forward.

FULL VIDEO PUBLIC ADVOCATE AT LAFAYETTE PARK OPPOSITE WHITE HOUSE: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fd1V93PBLyk&feature=youtu.be

STATEMENT AND VIDEO LINK HERE ALSO:

www.publicadvocateusa.org/news/article.php?article=11756

