Putin: Nationwide Vote on Removal of Limits to Presidential Terms will be Held on July 1

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that a nationwide vote which could keep him in power until 2036 will now be held on July 1.

In March this year, Putin signed into law constitutional changes that would allow him to seek re-election in 2024. A necessary nationwide vote on the measure was originally set for April 22, but had been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Putin is Russia’s longest-serving president since Josef Stalin: he has been in power for over 20 years. Putin served terms in 2000 and 2008 before having to step aside to the prime minister’s office because presidents are currently constitutionally barred from serving more than two consecutive terms. Putin’s protege’ Dmitry Medvedev then served for a term of four years. Putin was re-elected in 2012, and again in 2018, as the presidential term had been extended to six years under Medvedev.

Under the constitutional changes proposed, Russian presidents would be allowed to serve more than two consecutive terms.

In a televised address to officials on Monday, Putin said the pandemic was slowing down and the vote could go ahead. He also said voters could cast a ballot for six days before July 1 to avoid the assembly of large crowds at polling stations.