News

President Colleen Holcomb

The Eagle Forum Board of Directors is pleased to announce our decision to name Colleen Holcomb as the new Eagle Forum president.

Mrs. Holcomb started as Executive Director of Eagle Forum's Washington, D.C. office and then served as our Vice-President of Government Relations. She has served on the Eagle Forum Board of Directors since 2017.

“It is a great honor to assist in carrying on the history-shaping work of our beloved founder, Phyllis Schlafly, and the remarkable leaders she assembled throughout the country,” said Holcomb. “I am looking forward to bringing the decades’ worth of faithfulness and wisdom from our founding Eagles together with the passion and creativity of the new generation of conservatives.”

“Renewed efforts to resurrect the Equal Rights Amendment and the FX/Hulu series Mrs. America have highlighted Eagle Forum’s impact on history,” said Eagle Forum Chairman Anne Schlafly Cori. “Although attempts to ratify the ERA are misguided, and Mrs. America was bad fiction, we are thrilled that these liberal efforts have introduced new audiences to Eagle Forum. As a graduate of the feminist bastion Wellesley College, with her own unique journey of liberation through conservatism, we believe Colleen is uniquely positioned to reach and mobilize newcomers.”

“This is a unique time in our nation’s history,” said Eagle Forum President Emeritus Eunie Smith. “On one hand, President Trump has been a groundbreaking leader on Eagle Forum’s core issues, such as protecting human life and American families, securing religious freedom, and preserving and restoring American exceptionalism. On the other hand, we are seeing unprecedented liberal attacks on our Constitutional liberties.”

Smith concluded, “Now, more than ever, we need Eagle Forum and its volunteer citizen activists engaged in the battle to protect our freedom. With her legal expertise and practical experience across the broad spectrum of issues Eagle Forum addresses, we believe Colleen has the perfect blend of skills and temperament to lead Eagle Forum in this new era.”