Silent Sam

To the Memory of Silent Sam and the Men who Wore the Butternut and Gray

Silent Sam; a mere symbol; a monument

One of hundreds cast and molded in cement

A symbol of remembrance, erected to honor valiant men

Who sacrificed both life and limb; some never to see home again

Their blood was shed for home and country

Asleep now in gardens of stone, til' the final reveille

We are the ghosts of thousands; men who wore the butternut and gray

In the Shennandoah, I took a minie ball and died before I hit

At Chancellorsville my spurs went cold, never again to fit the bridle bit

It was Kelly's Ford where the gallant Pelham fell

I lost my leg before I could render to him, my last farewell

We were ordinary men when the despot reached our door

We could have chosen not to fight him, but we loved honor more

Our Southern blood was emptied, but we never did give up

Until at Appomattox, where we drained the bitter cup

We were players in the unfolding of that great drama

Actors on a live stage in that spectacular diorama

We could not record the scenes and events to fully tell the story

Our emotions ran too strong to commit it all to memory

The Federal brigades stood at "order arms" position

With Gordon leading our columns;

We passed before them in parade formation

They in precision executed the manual of arms to the position of "salute"

The "carry arms" it was then called; an honor of some distinction

At the snap of arms Gordon wheeled his horse facing the victorious foe

Every bit the soldier that he was; bowing in salutation, dropping swordpoint to toe

Then Gordon sent orders for our ranks to return their token of tribute

Our units executed the manual of arms to the position of "salute"

As the Federals passed before our front in parade formation,

"Carry arms" was given in mutual farewell and salutation

After halting then turning, with our lines now abreast

Torn and tattered battle flags upon our trembling lips were pressed

Then laid soft like eiderdown, as gentle and as tender

With tearful resignation, each rank stacked it's arms; the formality of surrender

When we broke ranks and bade our final adieu

I thought I heard the long roll; the prolonged beat of the drum's tattoo

It's call we couldn't answer, had we heard the battle roar

For we shot the bolt at Five Forks and we could do no more

I listened quietly for the command for our lines to reform

No command came forth; the sounds I heard was thunder from a distant storm

The students of that day fondly named him Silent Sam

Just one of hundreds molded in cement

Raised to honor men of valor, a silent monument

For over a hundred years he stood his watch

Until the anarchists came; his purpose there to botch

They adeptly played the race card; charged he was an offence

Some were there to speak for Sam and came to his defense

But their voice was not allowed,

The scales of justice were tipped to favor the political correctness crowd

Silent Sam was toppled on the College grounds

A prestigious University, they boast; where freedom can be found

The Chancellor, the rule of law, and freedom of expression went missing on that day

The anarchists and cancel culture carried Sam away

They insist the culture of the past be judged by standards of today

Dear Alma Mater as you continue to indoctrinate our youth

With revisions of our history and no regard for truth

While you sow the seeds of lies and misconception

Take care you're not caught in the web of your own deception

So here's to the Southern Cross; may she forever wave

In memory of the men who rallied behind her; the valiant and the brave

To Sam who isn't silent; let's raise our glasses high

He was the victim of an enemy that trampled him to dust

An enemy that's intent on destroying every one of us

If we listen we can hear Sam; his message to inform

Do we hear the roar of battle; or is it just the thunder of the coming storm

Grant Marcum

Revised 7-28 2020