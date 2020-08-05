News

'Charitable' Foundations Need to be Educated About Abortion, etc.

MILTON, Fla. -- Led by the Gates Foundation, the Hewlett Foundation, the Packard Foundation, and the Ford Foundation, in excess of $300,000,000 (three hundred million dollars) is given by foundations annually toward abortion, promiscuity education, and contraceptives for children. Life Research Institute needs a worker, anywhere in the country, to help educate the board members of all foundations which give money toward these three causes.

This Educate the Foundations Project is to be annual, and work can begin every October and be finished in November. It is estimated that the volunteer would need to work only 70 hours per year. He or she must be somewhat proficient with Word and Excel. Also, the volunteer must be in a position to recruit other helpers to stuff envelopes with cover letters which mention a web site having educational material.

The position pays $1,000 for 2020.

Kenneth Kogut will show you what to do. If you want to talk or apply for the job, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

To examine the web site having educational material, see www.LifeResearchInstitute2020.com.