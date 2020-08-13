News

BJU Celebrates Grand Opening of the School of Health Professions Building Monday, Aug. 10 ● 2 p.m.

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit will host the ribbon cutting and official grand opening of the new home of BJU’s School of Health Professions (SHP) Monday, Aug. 10, on the ground floor of the Mack Building at 2 p.m. Executives from BJU, elected officials—including South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster—and members of the community will be in attendance.

This summer, BJU completed a $5.75 million renovation of the Mack Building to house the SHP. This school, which is now the second largest school at BJU, brings together students from nine academic programs and seven concentrations into a single collaborative environment.

BJU students are highly sought after by hospitals in the Upstate—and around the world.

• 96.4% of our nursing majors pass the NCLEX (capstone exam).

• Our graduates have been admitted to 70 medical schools in 30 states and five other countries.

• Our pre-med majors average 94.5% on the MCAT (capstone exam)—while three of our students scored in the 98th percentile.

• 80% of our pre-med graduates are accepted to medical or dental school within one year of graduation—compared to the national average of 40%.

During the program, Governor Henry McMaster, President Pettit, Dr. Jessica Minor (Dean of the School of Health Professions) and Dr. Gary Weier (Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs) will give brief remarks. Following the ribbon cutting, members of the media are invited to tour the new facility.

The grand opening, ribbon cutting, and guided tours are open to invited guests and the media. Masks will be provided for attendees. Please direct any questions to Randy Page, Chief of Staff, at 864.241.1655 (office) or 803.466.0789 (cell).