News

Family Friendly Streaming Platform Launches This Week

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Frustrated with the current state of movies and television available online for families and conservative viewers, one company in Georgia has decided to do something about it. Saltflix, launching this Friday, September 18, 2020 is a multicultural faith and family friendly streaming platform that will give customers a safe, family friendly alternative for movies and television.

Created by James Alford, Saltflix steps into a space that has been overlooked by most major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon, and Apple TV.

According to Saltflix CEO James Alford, "In today's media driven society, the expectation that companies will filter or ensure that programming is a safe alternative for all families is over. It's time for companies that are committed to faith and family to provide platforms that don't compromise faith values and still provide entertaining quality content for a traditional family."

Saltflix has partnered with filmmakers, distributors and artists to build a catalog of content rich in high quality faith and family entertainment. Programs represent filmmakers and creators from around the globe including not only the U.S. but also Canada, Nigeria, Kenya, India and Australia.

"We have something available for everyone looking for faith and family entertainment." says Alford. Releasing Friday, September 18, 2020, Saltflix will be accessible online and available on Roku, and in the Apple Store within the next week. For More Information visit www.saltflix.com. You can also directly browse the movies offered at my.saltflix.com.