News

Virtual Bible and Archaeology Event October 24 and 25 Showcases New Finds, Insightful Analysis, and Intriguing Debates

WASHINGTON -- The Biblical Archaeology Society, publisher of "Biblical Archaeology Review" (BAR), a niche magazine, will host its signature event online this fall. The 23rd Annual Bible and Archaeology Fest, on October 24–25, offers live talks from leading Bible scholars and archaeologists from around the world via the popular Zoom computer application. Registered, paid participants can enjoy two days of online learning with several experts in fields of biblical and archaeological studies.

The program features Digging Deeper: How Archaeology Works, a plenary session from renowned archaeologist, historian, and author Dr. Eric Cline of The George Washington University. Drawing from 30 years of survey and excavation experience, Cline will share his insights on broad questions such as, "How do you know where to dig?" "How do you know how old something is?" and "How can things that old be preserved?" He also will address why archaeology matters and what the public can do to help.

Saturday night will offer the popular panel discussion moderated by Dr. Robert Cargill, editor of BAR. This year's panelists are Profs. Kara Cooney and William Schniedewind, both of UCLA. Dr. Cooney is an expert on Egyptian funerary practices, and Dr. Schniedewind specializes in the Hebrew Bible and Northwest Semitics.

Other top scholars presenting this year include:

Carol Meyers, "Holy Land Archaeology: Where the Past Meets the Present"

Eric Meyers, "Rediscovery of the Holy Land"

Mark Goodacre, "Who Wrote the Fourth Gospel?"

Amy-Jill Levine and Marc Brettler, "The Bible with and without Jesus"

John Ahn, "Returns of Diaspora Judean Communities in the Fifth Century B.C.E."

Jennie Ebeling, "Expectation vs. Reality: Great Fails in Biblical Archaeology"

James Tabor, "When Prophecy Fails—The Dynamics of Biblical Messianic Apocalypticism"

Bart Ehrman, "Did Jesus Believe in Hell?"

Ralph Hawkins, "Early Israel's Ammonite Wars"

Cynthia Shafer-Elliott, "Women in Ancient Israel"

Ben Witherington III, "Paul and Women: A Reappraisal"

Joe Uziel, "The Capital of Judah In Its Early Days: New Thoughts and Ponderings"

For more than two decades, the annual BAS Fest has been the key event where scholars and enthusiasts come together to immerse themselves in the latest finds, scholarship, and discussions of the Bible and archaeology. Registration for this virtual event and its recordings is $199. Early bird pricing of $179 is available until September 23, 2020. The student rate is $99. Register today at www.biblicalarchaeology.org/fest.