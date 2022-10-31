Political

Five Steps for Saving America

Every American has a stake in what happens on Tuesday, November 8. Here are five very simple steps that you can do that will make a difference. You have a voice; use it!

Identify the candidates for every position on the ballot. The races for senate and governor soak up a lot of attention, but the other positions are very important in your community. Be sure to choose a candidate in every race and vote in all of the elected jobs on the ballot.

Read and vote on all the ballot issues. Some propositions may seem technical, but frequently they are tax increases that will directly affect your pocketbook.

The Text Tree. Everyone has ten friends who need encouragement to vote. In the next ten days, text or call ten people to vote. Your friends trust your advice, so tell them how you are voting and encourage them to vote. Then ask your friends to contact ten friends. The Text Tree is more powerful than yard signs or advertising because your friends do trust your opinion. Be an influencer!

On Election Day, November 8, recontact all your friends that voting is today!

Be a VIP: Vote In Person. Going to the polls is a joyful expression of our citizenship, plus it is a great way to meet your neighbors.

Most elections are decided by a minority of voters. Not only does your vote matter, but the votes of all your family and friends matter — and you do influence how they will vote.

2022 Candidates Endorsed By Eagle Forum PAC