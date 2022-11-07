Political

Awana Goes Woke: Are Racial Equity and Revoice LGBTQ Eclipsing Teaching the Bible?

WARNING -AWANA HAS HELPED PARENTS AND CHURCHES TEACH BIBLE VERSES TO THEIR CHILDREN FOR YEARS- BUT HAS SINCE 2021 INCREASINGLY FEATURED AND BEEN DOMINATED BY SOCIAL JUSTICE /WOKE / LGBTQ INCLUSION ACTIVIST EVANGELICAL SPEAKERS.

Based on its 2022 and 2023 discipleship events and speakers Awana is in the polluted STREAM of Tim Keller’s WOKE organization The Gospel Coalition (TGC), Neo-Calvinist leader’s Together 4 The Gospel (T4G) along with the now disgraced former leader of the ERLC Russell Moore. Clearly Third Way politics and activist / inclusion/ BLM/ CRT narratives are flooding Awana.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—”Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, Awana—a global leader in child and youth discipleship—announces its second Child Discipleship Forum, to be held September 22-23 in the Nashville area. With both in-person and online attendance options, the conference is set to bring together pastors, children’s ministry leaders and parents for two days of keynote presentations, seminars and crucial conversations impacting the future of the Church.”



“Designed to equip participants with tools for building strong foundations of faith in children, the conference will feature 15 renowned ministry experts, as well as the findings of a combined Barna Group and Awana research project—the largest of its kind in two decades. The study interprets how cultural changes are rapidly affecting the local church and children’s ministry.”



“Conference speakers are slated to include Barna Group CEO David Kinnaman; Awana president and CEO Matt Markins; New York Times bestselling author and pastor John Mark Comer; author, speaker and apologetics and culture expert Rebecca McLaughlin; Andy Crouch, a partner for theology and culture at Praxis and former editor of Christianity Today; Derwin Gray, founding and lead pastor of Charlotte, North Carolina’s Transformation Church; acclaimed author, pastor and apologist Sam Allberry; and Moody Publishers acquisitions editor and popular author Trillia Newbell, among other leading children’s ministry experts. “

NOTE ABOUT 2022 SPEAKERS

SAM ALLBERRY- is an activist same sex attracted /homosexual priest from the Church of England and co founder of “Living Out ” a contriversial LGBTQ inclusion movment which has sought to “Audit Churches for LGBTQ Inclusion” . Allberry serves as editor for both Tim Keller’s The Gospel Coalition and the disgraced Ravi Zacharias. He was first promoted in the US by TGC and ERLC/ Russell Moore the now fired progressive infiltrator President of Baptist ERLC.

ANDY CROUCH- is a former editor of left swerving Christianity Today who used his position there to promote LGBTQ actiivst “Revoice “movement and now serves on Revoice Board /Council.

DAVID KINNAMAN – is a close ally of Gabe Lyons and Tim Keller in using his control of Barna statistical data to drive their progressive /TGC brand of “Good Faith” Christianity which is spawned out of their meetings with President Obama in 2012 where they promised to steer evangelicals away from hard line conservative convictions into “Good Faith”.

REBECCA MCLAUGHLIN- is in the TGC speaker promoting the APA/ SOGI based same sex attraction narrative .

RAY ORTLUND – is progressive TGC leader and now boss and pastor of former ERLC head Russell Moore

TRILLIA NEWBAL – is TGC racial activist and former employee of ERLC under Moore.

AWANA VIDEO FOR 2022 CONFERENCE SHOWS DISDAIN FOR THE OLD WAY….WHICH WAS THE SIMPLE TEACHING OF BIBLE VERSES -THE GOSPEL AND MEMORIZATION .

Awana 2022 conference video offers a grim picture of the cultural current changes sweeping our kids away but then asserts ” In this change we can often be left looking back to the ways of the past and the methods of the “good ole days” rather than looking ahead and charting a course to the future . You and your church are planted here and now for such a time as this .You are entrusted to make resilient disciples and to not lower your standards or simply fade into and era of a by-gone era….

The Video goes on to charge churches that they are to raise up “leaders of community- leaders of culture ,leaders of tomorrow …child disciples for the fearless future of the church !”

Markins and Awana also offer these 2022 videos as a Resource for churches

“Our team is eager to share the message of our new book, RESILIENT: Child Discipleship and the Fearless Future of the Church with you in February! Read all about our upcoming book and the beginning of a crucial conversation.”

“Child Discipleship Forum 2022 Keynote Talks.”

BARNA STUDY

“The Church Has a Child Discipleship Problem”

“Awana and Barna recently partnered to conduct the largest known children’s ministry research project to understand the effectiveness and key factors of children’s discipleship in local churches. The resulting insights and implications of this research are critical for children’s ministry leaders to know, understand and implement to better disciple children.”

AWANA 2023 CHILD DISCIPLESHIP FORUM PROMISES RACIALLY WOKE RAPPER AND MORE.

SPEAKERS FOR 2023 INCLUDE:

ED STETZER – Globalist progressive leader in TGC/ ERLC/ Lifeway/ NAMB / Wheaton College and Council on Foreign Relations . Helped Biden Administration and NAE in push for Covid Lockdowns – closing churches – and promoting experimental vax.

JARED KENNEDY- who works as an editor at TGC and wrote a “Parents Guide ” to discussing sexuality and gender for ERLC/Russell Moore repeatedly citing and resourcing Revoice Founder Nate Collins activist LGBTQ Inclusion book All But Invisisble promoting higher visibility for “LGBTQ Christians” and “Sexual Minorities” and LGBT+ Thriving in Historic (conservative) Christian Churches “.

https://erlc.com/resource-library/e-books/a-parents-guide-to-teaching-your-children-about-gender/

December 2020 ERLC openly owned Revoice by promoting it’s founders book to parents in the guide linked above.

REBEKAH LYONS- is is the wife of progressive Gabe Lyons and cofounder of Q Ideas a left leaning “TED TALKS” rip off for Christians. Teh Lyons are TGC Tim Keller and Kinnaman partners in the “Good Faith Christians” / Third Way” progressive political deception .

DR. CHINWE WILLIAMS Williams, Ph.D., is an EMDR trained, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), Board Certified Counselor, and a Certified Professional Counselor Supervisor (CPCS) in Georgia Favorite Topics include racial and cultural awareness.

How to talk about racial justice and equality

“Any form of grief requires something, but we can’t always put that ‘something’ into words. For Dr. Williams, when the protests started around racial injustice and police brutality, her fellow white therapists and friends were silent on the subject. Yet, what she needed was a clear message to say that her humanity mattered to them. This spurred her to write this blog.”

“Conflict is necessary when addressing problems of racial justice and equality, as it is required for true transformation to occur, something you may say to couples or parents battling with their teens.”

“Conflict has to be understood and embraced as part of the process.”

SHAI LINNE – Linne is a rapper and writer and TGC regular. He was discipled at TGC /T4G leader Mark Dever’s Capitol Hill Baptist Church . Shai is a racial activist using vintage critical race theory narratives in his TGC published response to George Floyd death titles “George Floyd and Me” and in TGC and social justice activist The Front Porch promoted book where he is advocating vintage “third way ” strategy.

“The New Reformation: Finding Hope in the Fight for Ethnic Unity”

“In The New Reformation, Christian hip-hop artist Shai Linne shows how the gospel applies to the pursuit of ethnic unity. When it comes to ethnicity, Christians today have to fight against two tendencies: idolatry and apathy. Idolatry makes ethnicity ultimate, while apathy tends to ignore it altogether.

“But there is a third way, the way of the Bible. Shai explains how ethnicity—the biblical word for what we mean by “race”—exists for God’s glory.”

Linne’s own words advocating BLM -reflect his clear Critical Race Theory worldview in his reflections on the death of George Floyd which launched the BLM riots and Marxist styled protest of 2020

“This is about how being a black man in America has shaped both the way I see myself and the way others have seen me my whole life. It’s about being told to leave the sneaker store as a 12-year-old, because I was taking too long to decide which sneakers I wanted to buy with my birthday money and the white saleswoman assumed I was in the store to steal something. “

“It’s about being handcuffed and thrown into the back of a police car while walking down the street during college, and then waiting for a white couple to come identify whether or not I was the one who’d committed a crime against them, knowing that if they said I was the one, I would be immediately taken to jail, no questions asked. “

It’s about having what feels like genuine fellowship with my white brothers and sisters who share the same Reformed theology—until I mention racism, injustice, or police brutality, at which point I’m looked at skeptically as if I embrace a “social gospel” or am some kind of “liberal” or “social justice warrior.”

“And it’s about sometimes feeling like some of my white friends aren’t that particularly interested in truly knowing me—at least not in any meaningful way that might actually challenge their preconceptions. Rather, it feels like they use me to feel better about themselves because I check off the “black friend” box. Much more could be mentioned. These were the first things that came to mind. “

“So when I watch a video like George Floyd’s, it represents for me the fresh reopening of a deep wound and the reliving of layers of trauma that get exponentially compounded each time a well-meaning white friend says, “All lives matter.” Of course they do, but in this country, black lives have been treated like they don’t matter for centuries and present inequities in criminal justice, income, housing, health care, education, etc. show that all lives don’t actually matter like they should.“

AGAIN SERIOUS WARNING -TO PARENTS

THE LEAVEN OF TGC -BLM /CRT/ GENDER AND QUEER THEORY IS EVERYWHERE IN THE NEW FOCUS ON AWANA SPEAKERS

AWANA ANNOUNCED NEW CEO IN JANUARY 2022–CONFERENCE WITH RADICAL SPEAKERS ANNOUNCED IN FEBRUARY 2022

NOTE- Matt Markins had worked at Awana since 2013 in Marketing .He list himself as “The Child Discipleship Forum, Co-Founder” as well as the new CEO of Awana on social media. The 2022 event is the 2nd event for The Child Discipleship Forum. So Markins hit the ground running becoming CEO in January 2022 and launching his event filled with progressive radicals a month later

“The Awana Board of Directors is excited to announce Matt Markins has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Valerie Bell, who has served as CEO for Awana since March 2016, has transitioned to the role of CEO Emerita.”

“Matt joined Awana in January 2013 as vice president of Marketing, Strategy and U.S. Publishing, most recently occupying the role of President and Chief Strategy Officer. The Indiana native, who calls Nashville home, previously served as D6 Conference cofounder and director with Randall House Publishers and holds a bachelor’s degree in Intercultural Studies and Theology from Welch College.”

(NOTE- Welch College is a Freewill Baptist school )

“From my first encounter with Awana as a children’s discipleship ministry in my local church through the almost decade I have served here as both a VP and President/CSO, I have been uncompromisingly convinced Awana is the best solution for child and youth discipleship,” Matt said. “As we move into the future, I am increasingly passionate about the need for biblical child discipleship. Awana has always been and will always be about the Gospel. We will continue to resource local churches and equip loving, caring adults worldwide to raise generations of children with lasting faith.”

DAVID KINNAMAN AND BARNA ARE PARTNERING WITH AWANA TO PROVIDE “ASSESSMENTS” FOR AWANA INSTRUCTORS AND CHILDRENS STAFF AT CHURCHES.

Sample of the Barna topics includes this on “racial justice”.

“The Faith & Race Check-In helps church leaders navigate discipling their congregation through the current racial justice movement in America. By providing insight into their people’s perspectives, questions and concerns on race, justice, and related current topics, pastors can be better equipped to address and engage their congregants with biblical guidance on these issues.”

“These questions are not intended to be a comprehensive assessment on how to understand and approach race and justice issues in general, but rather to check in on your congregants during this moment and provide in-the-moment insight on their perspectives about current events.”

CHILD DISCIPLESHIP FORUM’S 2021 EVENT – FIRST YEAR INTRODUCTION AND SPEAKERS

You’re Invited: Join the Child Discipleship Forum

March 2, 2021 | Sarah Dudt | No Comments | Awana Blog, Child Discipleship Forum, Events, Leaders, Volunteers

“You’ve answered the call to child discipleship. Every week you fill the critical need for a loving, caring adult to pass on a legacy of faith to the incoming generation of children. Hundreds of thousands of leaders around the world commit themselves to this high calling. Time only reveals more clearly that, now more than ever, we must come together for a strategic conversation about child discipleship to shape the future of the Church and commitment to the Gospel! We invite you to the Child Discipleship Forum!”

Introducing the Child Discipleship Forum!

“The Child Discipleship Forum is a gathering of local pastors and children’s ministry leaders who want to collaborate, learn and dialogue about the most critical factors that shape long-term discipleship in children. Join more than 15 visionary speakers as we cover topics spanning cultural analysis, child advocacy and local ministry practice that will equip you — a loving, caring adult — to pass on a legacy of faith to the children you disciple.”

Speakers include:

Ed Stetzer, Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College ( also Lifeway/ NAMB/ Wheaton/ Send Network church planting /TGC /ERLC /globalist from Lausanne circles -NOTE Stetzer has also been working with globalist /Rockefeller think tank Council on Foreign Relations accusing Christians of spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories. )

Valerie Bell, Awana ( Awana CEO at the prior to )

David Kinnaman, Barna Group ( Tim Keller progressive partner in TGC and “Good Faith” Obama evangelicals )

Cynthia Dixson, Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church (Tony Evans church )

Gabe Lyons, Q Ideas ( Tim Keller progressive partner in TGC and “Good Faith” Obama evangelicals )

Christopher Yuan ( LGBTQ/ Same Sex Attracted Actiivst from ERLC Russell Moore camp)

Denise Kjesbo, Bethel Seminary

CONCLUSION

Mark Markins has been CEO of Awana for less than eleven months and has been heading “CHILD DISCIPLESHIP FORUM” which he co-founded to 2 years and has already announced some of his WOKE /LGBTQ/ THIRD WAY advocacy speaker line up for 2023 .

Awana is going into The Gospel Coalition fold .It is sourcing its speakers from TGC and ERLC and the worst of the WOKE evangelical organizations and Tim Keller, Albert Mohler TGC disciples. Mark Markins appears to be desperately eager to turn Awana from the tried and true and treasure focus of teaching bible verses to our children and grandchildren …which are viewed by him and others inside Awana as ” be left looking back to the ways of the past and the methods of the “good ole days” .

Markins warns churches and parents that this “looking back ” is wrong and failing their children and “rather than looking ahead and charting a course to the future.”

Clearly by “Charting a New Course”- Markins and Awana leadership mean your children need LGBTQ Church Inclusion / Revoice “Sexual minority and Thriving ” training- BLM advocate rap with CRT driven narratives on race by SHAI LINNE which are loose with the facts and heavy on systemic racism worldview. While Markins and Awana now say ” You and your church are planted here and now for such a time as this .You are entrusted to make resilient disciples and to not lower your standards or simply fade into and era of a by-gone era.” meaning you and your church must be WOKE – Inclusive- with it and Third Way to faithfully disciple your children .

These are all proven lies – and destined to destroy Awana just as it has recently destroyed many conservative Seminaries – churches and entire movements from other polluted streams. TGC and Keller and the monkey business in our seminaries are already deeply exposed and cursed and awaiting the JUDGEMENT OF A HOLY GOD. Markins and Awana show their willingness to bring his poison RIGHT INTO OUR CHURCHES and into THE HEART of our children’s programs down to pre K age -under our very noses and in the name and under the banner oa a long trust ministry which helped disciple millions of Children in the WORD OF GOD AND BIBLE MEMORIZATION.

It is impossible to imagine that the pending judgement of God will long tarry as this effort seeks to pervert both the Word of God and these LITTLE ONES entrusted to us.

Markins and AWANA and these speakers need to memorize verses like :

Matthew 18:

Jesus Warns of Offenses

6 “But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to sin, it would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

Leviticus 10

The Profane Fire of Nadab and Abihu

10 Then Nadab and Abihu, the sons of Aaron, each took his censer and put fire in it, put incense on it, and offered profane fire before the Lord, which He had not commanded them. 2 So fire went out from the Lord and devoured them, and they died before the Lord. 3 And Moses said to Aaron, “This is what the Lord spoke, saying:

‘By those who come near Me

I must be regarded as holy;

And before all the people

I must be glorified.’ ”

So Aaron held his peace.