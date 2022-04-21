News

Survivors of the Sexual Revolution to Take Center Stage at 2022 Ruth Institute Summit

Only national summit to focus on survivors of post-abortion stress, divorce and gender ideology

LAKE CHARLES, La. -- Survivors of the Sexual Revolution will unveil their compelling stories and share personal testimonies at the fifth annual Ruth Institute Summit this summer. No other event exists to defend the traditional, Christian family by telling the stories of survivors of divorce, transgender ideology, the LGBT subculture and abortion.





"The Survivors of the Sexual Revolution Summit will expose the hidden dangers of the Sexual Revolution and explain how to counter this most devastating force in our society through the testimonies and witnesses of those who lived it," said Ruth Institute President Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D. "Attendees will learn how to defend traditional, Christian sexual ethics using scientifically-backed and sound, reasoned arguments."



The 2022 Summit will take place June 24-25, 2022, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and feature several speakers familiar with living through — and escaping — the Sexual Revolution. The summit is organized by the Ruth Institute, an international, interfaith organization founded in 2008 that equips people to understand, appreciate and defend traditional Christian sexual ethics. The Summit will present the Ruth Institute’s unique blend of scientifically sound evidence, carefully reasoned arguments and compelling personal testimonies.



Topics include:

Understanding and Confronting the Sexual Revolution

Counting the Casualties of the Sexual Revolution

The Medical Costs of the Sexual Revolution

The Mistakes of Modern Philosophy and Why They Matter

Healing the Children of Divorce

Healing the Post-Abortive Church Congregation

The Integrity of the Body: Confronting the Trans Ideology

Sexual Orientation Change is possible

"The Sexual Revolution not only covers what history books deem as the time period for sexual freedom and loose morals but the ongoing demeaning and dehumanizing revolution that seeks to dismiss scientific facts like gender, destigmatize abortion and demonize the traditional family of a woman, man and children," said Dr. Morse. "The summit will have speakers that address all of these issues and more and give attendees concrete ways on how to be a light in their own communities for the truth."



Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, will be the keynote speaker on June 24. Kristan is a Christian, wife, mother, grassroots activist, author, speaker, podcast host and a human rights advocate. She has built up a small organization made up of a few dozen student groups scattered around the country to a coordinated national team that serves 1,200-plus Students for Life chapters in all fifty states, and has trained over 100,000 young people.



Registration for the Summit is currently open. To learn more about the event, please see the FAQ page and visit https://ruthinstitute.org/ruth-institute-summit/.



For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph. D, please contact Kevin Wandra (404-788-1276 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) of Carmel Communications.



----------------------

ABOUT THE RUTH INSTITUTE

The Ruth Institute is a global non-profit organization, leading an international interfaith coalition to defend the family and build a civilization of love. Jennifer Roback Morse is the author of "The Sexual State" and "Love and Economics – It Takes a Family to Raise a Village."