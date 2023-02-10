Political

Slanderous State of the Union

Biden’s State of the Union Falsehoods



GAGE SKIDMORE/FLICKR/CROPPED/CC BY 2.0

As is an annual tradition, President Biden gave the State of the Union address. We all knew there would be too many eye rolls to count during his speech, but he raised not a few eyebrows with the blatant untruths he delivered from the House floor. Even the New York Times had to correct the record. If you didn’t make it through the entire hour-and-a-half spectacle, we don’t blame you. Here are the highlights.

Biden spent the first hour speaking about the economy that has been in tatters since he stepped into office. Yet, he somehow tooted his own horn on job growth. He stated:

I actually created, with the help of many people in this room, 12 million new jobs. More jobs created in two years than any president has created in four years. Because of you.

He goes on to say that this is the “fastest job growth in forty years.” This isn’t the first time he has made this claim. It is, however, extremely misleading. This job boom is due to the lifting of COVID restrictions and business shutdowns. The number that he failed to mention was that without the “seasonal adjustment’, payroll jobs decreased by 2.5 million in January.

As Biden continued his speech, he then misled Americans on inflation. This was a top issue for midterm voters and helped to give Republicans the House majority. Instead of pointing a finger at government’s out-of-control spending during the pandemic years to offset injury from the lockdowns, he blamed inflation on Russian President Vladamir Putin’s war on Ukraine (and he wasn’t referring to the billions in US tax dollars that have gone to the effort). The only “hope” he could give the audience last night was that inflation is “coming down.”

The night was not devoid of entertaining moments. Biden accidentally made a comment that caused Republicans to snicker as he showed his inability to understand how the energy industry works. First, he complained that oil companies “invested too little [of that profit] to increase domestic production and keep gas prices down.” Biden then continued, “When I talked to a couple of [companies], they said, ‘We are afraid you are going to shut down all the oil refineries anyway, so why should we invest in them?’ We are going to need oil for at least another decade,” Biden said seriously, seemingly unaware that it makes no sense to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in an industry he is threatening to shut down in a decade. Democrats jeered at his suggestion that oil might be necessary for another ten years because they know it runs counter to their radical environmental climate agenda.

Biden then blamed the increase in crime not to efforts to defund the police, eliminate bail, and reject prosecuting offenses but on the pandemic. He stated, “COVID left other scars, like the spike in violent crime in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. We have an obligation to make sure all our people are safe.” Criminal justice reforms that make it easier to get away with wrongdoing got no mention in his speech.

At the end of his speech, Biden quickly addressed an issue that deserves more attention. The border crisis he created has defined his Presidency, yet he said, “America’s border problems won’t be fixed until Congress acts.” He specifically focused on the drugs flowing over the border which evoked some members from the chamber to yell, “It’s your fault!” and “They come from China.” Coincidentally, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing on immigration in which Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin explained that migrants told Border Patrol Agents they thought the border was open due to Biden’s new policies.

Biden talked of unity but couldn’t help being divisive. He called for a ban on assault weapons “once and for all”. He told Congress to pass a “pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those on temporary status, farm workers, and essential workers.” He declared that, “Congress must restore the right the Supreme Court took away last year and codify Roe v. Wade to protect every woman’s constitutional right to choose.” He called common sense state laws to protect the unborn “extreme abortion bans.” And he demanded passage of the “Equality Act to ensure LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender young people, can live with safety and dignity.” It’s no mistake that this issue followed abortion rights. The abortion and LGBT agendas work hand in hand to ‘erase women’ by creating a sex-neutral society that undermines the important rights of women and their unique biological attributes. Planned Parenthood’s transgender services are proof that these two issues are tightly linked.

Newly elected Republican Governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, gave an excellent response to Biden’s State of the Union speech. She effectively dismantled the lies that Biden spewed and exposed the administration’s weaknesses due to the radical left’s hijacking of their agenda. She said, “The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy.” While humorous, this sentiment rings true with Americans across our nation. We cannot give into the left’s crazy ideology that includes fanciful ideas like boys can become girls, abortion is good for women and babies, gas stoves are bad, voter identification is racist, open borders are good, woke policies make the military better, and that we can spend our way out of debt!

Biden ended his State of the Union with a few sentences worth repeating. Ones we know to be true, and we hope that he does:

We are not bystanders to history. We are not powerless before the forces that confront us. It is within our power, of We the People. We are facing the test of our time and the time for choosing is at hand. We must be the nation we have always been at our best. Optimistic. Hopeful. Forward-looking. A nation that embraces, light over darkness, hope over fear, unity over division. Stability over chaos. We must see each other not as enemies, but as fellow Americans. We are a good people, the only nation in the world built on an idea. That all of us, every one of us, is created equal in the image of God. A nation that stands as a beacon to the world.

While the state of the union isn’t nearly as strong as we know it can and should be, we are the ones who can make a difference. We must cut through biased media and political double-speak to educate family, friends, and our children on important issues. Work with us this year to strengthen our communities and our nation. If you’d like, you can read Biden’s speech here and watch Governor Sanders response here.