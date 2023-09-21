Political

Sen. Tim Scott Presented the Distinguished Christian Statesman Award by the D. James Kennedy Center for Christian Statesmanship

WASHINGTON -- The D. James Kennedy Center for Christian Statesmanship honored Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) with the 2023 Distinguished Christian Statesman Award for his character and commitment to Christian values over partisan politics. The award was presented during a ceremony on Sept. 19 at the JW Marriott Washington, D.C.



"The future of our nation depends in large part on the character and integrity of our leaders," said Dr. Rob Pacienza, Senior Pastor of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church and President and CEO of D. James Kennedy Ministries. "We are grateful for Sen. Scott's commitment to stand boldly for truth and righteousness in his service to God and our nation and are honored to present him with this year's Distinguished Christian Statesman Award."

A 2023 presidential candidate and U.S. Senator for South Carolina, Scott once noted he sees himself "first as a biblical leader and not as a Republican or conservative leader."



He has been vocal about his faith and God's impact in his life throughout his public service. During his time with the Charleston County Council, he made national headlines for posting the Ten Commandments at the local legislative body's building. Since joining the Senate in 2013, Scott has been a national leader on efforts to bring opportunity to every American family and an advocate for religious liberty.



"We should stop and thank the Lord that we live in an America, where any kid from any zip code can rise beyond their circumstances and achieve their version of the American Dream. That's possible because our founding fathers crafted a country based on a rock, the Lord God," said Scott during his acceptance. "We have troubles. We have challenges. We have things that make us fearful in this nation but remember – greater is He that is in you, than he that is in the world."



The annual Distinguished Christian Statesman Award was established in 1996 to promote faith, virtue, and excellence in public service. Created to recognize men and women who endeavor to live out their Christian faith in public life, the award represents the ideals of service to God and country.



Past recipients include Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears (2022), Rep. Vicki Hartzler (2021), Rep. Bob McEwen (2020), Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (2019), Governor Mike Huckabee (2013), The Honorable Mike Pence (2008), The Honorable Kay Coles James (2003), Majority Leader Dick Armey (1999) and Sen. John Ashcroft (1996).



"Sen. Scott is a prime example of a true Christian Statesman who is living out his Christian faith in public life," said Lauren Cooley, Executive Director of the D. James Kennedy Center for Christian Statesmanship. "He stands strong for biblical beliefs through both his words and actions, making him a worthy recipient of this year's award."



Founded in 1995 by the late D. James Kennedy, a minister, author and evangelical leader, the Center for Christian Statesmanship has impacted thousands of lives by bringing a gospel witness, Christian discipleship and a vision for Christian statesmanship to leaders in Washington.



Additional information is available at statesman.org.



-------------------------

ABOUT THE D. JAMES KENNEDY CENTER FOR CHRISTIAN STATESMANSHIP

Strategically located on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., the D. James Kennedy Center for Christian Statesmanship serves representatives, senators, staffers, and interns through evangelism, Bible study, worldview and policy briefing, and leadership training. Established in 1995, the Center's mission is to support, equip and empower Christian statesmanship and inspire the next generation of Christian leaders to serve God and man in the halls of government. The Center's founder, D. James Kennedy, had the vision to send missionaries into the "modern Rome" of our day. The Center continues to do this by resourcing and equipping elected officials, their staff and lay people eager to serve in the public square. For more information visit statesman.org.