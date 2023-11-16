Political

Breaking News: SC Freedom Caucus Leader Shakes Up Politics with Courageous Bid to Challenge US Congressman

SC Congressman Adam Morgan to Challenge US Congressman William Timmons

Thursday, November 16th at the packed-out Historic Greer Depot in Greer, SC., as a State Representative in Taylors, SC, and Chairman of the SC Freedom Caucus Adam Morgan has announced his bid to run against the current US Congressman Willliam Timmons in South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

With this announcement, there is no doubt this race will become one of the most anticipated outcomes of South Carolina’s 2024 elections. It will most definitely have National attention.

Timmons, as an attorney and entrepreneur in the Upstate of South Carolina, has been the current serving 4th District US Representative since 2019. Rumors started circulating about Timmons having an affair with an Upstate socialite, who later was revealed as Paula Dhier less than two weeks after the Republican won reelection to a third term in the heavily conservative 4th district which includes a majority of Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

Since then, the US Congressman has been embroiled in a scandal that has included many digital conversations between Dhier’s husband and himself that have even suggested alleged interference in family court matters according to fitsnews.com.

The two previous days before the Morgan announcement was made, current US House Speaker Mike Johnson was already sending out emails and text messages with support for Timmons. It is as if the cat was already out of the bag and Timmons was already trying to take advantage and get ahead of this announcement with support from the new and highly publicized elected US House Speaker.

Morgan and his wife Megan, daughter to the late Ron Hamilton, aka “Patch the Pirate,” currently run the music ministry called Majesty Music in Greenville, SC. Morgan’s father-in-law, the famous ”Patch the Pirate” and his wife Shelley ran the ministry since the days Ron's father-in-law Dr. Frank Garlock handed him and his wife the leadership of the music ministry.

Majesty Music is known for its worldwide signature brand, Patch the Pirate, which for decades has ministered to children and those of all ages with recorded music dramas and inspiring stories - occasionally traveling across the country presenting "Patch The Pirate" music dramas in churches and various ministries.

Morgan's campaign states, "Our District is looking for true conservative leadership in Washington. We need a leader like Adam Morgan to fight for our conservative values." They also point out that, "As State House Representative for District 20 and Chairman of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, Adam Morgan has fought against wasteful spending in our state budget, pushed for reform of South Carolina's corrupt judicial selection system, stood strong for conservative value in legislation, and led the fight for Republican legislators to follow our platform.

The current 1st Vice Chairman of the Greenville County Republican Party, Joe Dill, stated regarding the announcement, “Adam is a Conservative who talks the talk and walks the walk. He is not owned by anyone except his Lord. It will be interesting to see the outcome of this race.”

With this announcement, a lot of political eyes will be looking and observing both campaigns for this US district seat.