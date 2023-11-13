SC House Representative Adam Morgan Has a Big Announcement Coming!

Political

Special Message from Shelly Hamilton

I'm so excited! If you are in the Greenville area this Thursday night, please join us for the big kick-off. He has made the decision to run for a higher office. I have been asked to give the introductory speech at the event. Oh, wow!

Voting is not until June 2024. But it’s going to be a tough race. Liberal Republicans are in the majority in SC and in DC. Some have already been sending out attack mailers to Adam’s present constituents, lying about his voting record. Apparently, half-truths are the accepted way to fight in politics.

Adam has been changing the status quo in SC politics and fighting on the front lines of many issues—fighting for transparency in government, protecting the unborn, protecting the tax payer, and much more.

Tickets are not mandatory for the event but help us plan for how many can attend. You can request a ticket by eventbrite.com.

If you want to stand with Adam like me and support him as he fights for our values, you can join the Host Committee for this event with a donation of #3,300, $2,000, $1,000, $500, or $250. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to join!

Most of all, please pray! And have a blessed day on purpose.

~ Shelly Hamilton