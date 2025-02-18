Political

It is Time to Replace Income Taxes with The National Broad Base Sales Tax Amendment

LERONA, W.Va. -- Frustration is the opinion of most tax-paying citizens. The main questions are why are taxes so expensive, and complicated? Why do some states have no state income tax? NowTaxUSA.com since 2011 has been working on the answer.

The other question citizens ask is, why are we always in a deficit, and why are we so far in debt? That answer unfortunately is simple, the income tax system does not work and never will; so we need a new way of thinking of taxes, a whole new tax system.

All economists agree on these basic principles of the perfect tax system:

The lowest tax

The tax with the least amount of laws, rules, and regulations

The tax that is the fairest spreading the tax burden across as many segments of the economy as possible

The most transparent.

A tax that has the least negative effect on our economy

A tax that is apolitical and nonpartisan.

Now Tax USA has created the first amendment proposal to repeal and replace the current income tax system. It is called the Citizens Tax Bill of Rights - The Broad Base Sales Tax Amendment. A simple pay-as-you-go federal sales tax!

Think of the United States as an Infrastructure Economic Superhighway - Toll Road. Everyday millions of people, businesses, organizations, and enterprises (all segments of the economy) get on this toll road to generate trillions of dollars in sales of goods, services, and financial transactions. And like a toll road, all people, businesses, organizations, and enterprises using it must pay-as-you-go that fee or tax. This broad base of sales of goods & services, and financial transactions when divided into the cost of the Infrastructure Economic Superhighway - Toll Road creates the toll rate. Because of the broadest base possible, the toll/fee/tax rate* will be the lowest possible rate of any other tax system (estimated 1-2%). For the first time, all segments of the economy will pay taxes for only their portion of the usage of the toll road. For citizens to get the maximum benefit from this toll road-style tax system it is necessary to replace all other tax systems. NOW TAX – Broad Base Sales and Transaction Tax System is inevitable to start to pay down the debt and stop deficit spending while lowering taxes for economic growth and individual prosperity.

The Broad Base Sales Tax Amendment is a sole/single, neutral, non-progressive, non-regressive, apolitical, and nonpartisan tax collection system. One tax system with the least amount of rules, regulations, and laws. A tax system that spreads the cost of the federal budget over the largest common denominator (the broadest base possible, all/total sales of goods, services, and financial transactions of all segments of the economy) divided into the federal budget to create the lowest possible tax rate, with the least negative effect on the economy. The largest common denominator means the broadest base possible, all sales of goods & services*, and financial transactions from all segments of the economy: all citizens, non-citizens, consumers, organizations, enterprises, and businesses. (Excluding internal money/funds transferred in personal or business financial accounts e.g. bank accounts, etc.). *After the calculation of the Total Economy of Sale of Goods & Services, and Transactions selected essential goods & services could be exempt. *The actual rate is estimated at 1-2%, however, no one has ever calculated the Total Economy of Sales, Services, or Financial Transactions (TESST).

Founder Stephen D. Redden says, "The only thing left to do is have the courage to demand that our politicians enact The Broad Base Sales Tax Amendment - Citizens Tax Bill of Rights."

To review the Broad Base Sales Tax Amendment and for more information go to www.NowTaxUSA.com.

SOURCE Now Tax USA