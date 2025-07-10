Political

Newsome Makes Early 'Campaign' Appearance in Pickens

Some of the several dozen conservative protesters show their opinions of Gavin Newsome's visit to Pickens.

“Get out of here!” yelled about 40 conservative protesters in downtown Pickens on Wednesday as California Governor Gavin Newsome left the Southern Vault building, where he had just finished holding a meet and greet among potential supporters.

Newsome made several 'campaign' stops in the Palmetto State on Tuesday and Wqednesday, no doubt as a prelude to a potential presidential run in 2028. South Carolina, although a smaller state, has an oversized influence in presidential politics in that it is an early primary state.

As the protesters made their opinions known via their signs, between 100-150 potential Newsome supporters sardined themselves into the small venue.

Newesome spoke for about 15 minutes, making remarks critical of President Donald Trump. “It's no longer about the rule of law, it's about the rule of Trump,” he said, implying that Trump is exhibiting dictatorial powers.

Newsome opined that the three co-equal branches of government are no longer co-equal. “It seems to me right now there's only one branch of government – that's the executive branch,” he said.

Newsome said that Trump's actions during his second term are unprecedented. He said that Trump's orders to send the Marines to Los Angeles a few weeks earlier were “theater and political.” He accused Trump of wanting to impeach judges who do not agree with him.

Newsome was also critical of Trump's tariff efforts. “This guy's wrecking the economy, don't think for a second he isn't.”

One of the many poster board signs that 'welcomed' Newsome to the Upstate.

“You are the antidote,” Newsome told the attendees, adding, “It's all at stake next year,” referring to the 2026 midterm Congressional elections.

“Take back the House of Representatives and end this presidency,” said Newsome to enthusiastic applause.. Even though Trump will still remain president for another two years after next year's elections, if Democrats seize control of Congress, it would limit Trump's ability to get any legislation passed in a hostile Congress.

Several times Newsome referred to this country's form of government as a democracy when in actuality it is a constitutional republic.

At one point Newsome made remarks critical of South Carolina senior Senator Lindsey Graham and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for supporting Trump's agenda. He called Graham a sycophant of Trump. At the mention of Graham's name, the liberal crowd let out a loud “Boo!” in unison. This is reminiscent of the booing that Graham received from conservatives two years ago when Trump held a rally in the same town.

Newsome asserted that Trump and his supporters want to turn the clock back to the “pre-1960's.” He exhorted the crowd, who applauded him several times during his remarks, to be more focused and to have a sense of urgency. He ended his remarks by saying, “Restore the soul of this country.”

Several dozen protesters showed up in Pickens to protest Newsome's visit.

Outside, on the other side of the road, stood the protesters and their signs, some of which read “You can lie on CNN but you can't lie here”, “Men can't have babies in SC” and “How many genders are there?”

“I love God, I love the United States,” said one protester, Alanna Donahoo, when asked why she was there. “Whoever's closest to the Word of God, that's who I support,” she added.

Another protester, Shalin Salins, emigrated from India 44 years ago. “We came here legally.” she said.

Some of the Newsome enthusiasts wore their opinions on their t-shirts, such as “No Kings,” as well as a picture of Trump wearing a red clown nose with the caption, “Bozo.”

The protesters remained on the other side of the road the entire time. Even though there were several verbal slings and arrows hurled between both sides, the entire event remained peaceful.