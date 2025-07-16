Political

New Film 'Pardon Me: The Bevelyn B. Williams Story' Spotlights the High Cost of Conviction in a Politically Divided America

MEDIA ADVISORY -- Pardon Me: The Bevelyn B. Williams Story is a bold and gripping new biographical drama that brings to light the harrowing true story of a fearless pro-life activist who paid the ultimate price for standing on her convictions. Based on real events, the film traces the rise of Bevelyn B. Williams—a passionate Christian woman whose peaceful protests and unapologetic stance for the unborn brought national attention… and federal charges.

Through powerful storytelling and raw emotion, Pardon Me chronicles Bevelyn’s courageous journey from outspoken activist to political target. Her unwavering commitment to faith and truth soon places her in the crosshairs of the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice, which prosecutes her under the controversial FACE Act. What begins as a movement of peaceful resistance spirals into a high-stakes legal battle—one that tests the limits of religious freedom, government authority, and the soul of a nation.

Bevelyn’s arrest and conviction revealed how far political power can go to suppress peaceful dissent. Her story illustrates the high price of courage in a culture that punishes conviction. But the narrative didn’t end there. With his return to office, President Trump pardoned 23 pro-life activists, including Bevelyn, acknowledging the injustice they endured. Pardon Me is a tribute to those who stand firm when the world demands silence. With dynamic stirring performances by Angela White ("Blac Chyna"), Josie Davis, Jeremy Sumpter, Columbus Short, MMA legend Rampage Jackson, Erica Hubbard, Ricco Simonini, Farah White and Jason Mitchell the film provides emotional depth and an unvarnished portrayal of modern-day activism.

Produced with urgency and conviction, the film serves as a wake-up call to those concerned with free speech, faith-based values, and the rising cost of dissent in a polarized culture. Pardon Me: The Bevelyn B. Williams Story — In theaters nationwide August 15th, 2025

