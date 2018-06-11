Political

2018 Primary Candidate List for Tuesday, June 12th

2018 Republican Primary in Greenville County

FEDERAL

U.S. House of Representatives 4th District

Dan Albert

Barry Bell

Lee Bright

Stephen H Brown

Mark Burns

James Epley

Dan Hamilton

Josh Kimbrell

John Marshall Mosser

Shannon Pierce

Justin David Sanders

Claude Schmid

William Timmons



SC STATEWIDE



Governor

Kevin Bryant

Henry McMaster

John Vancey McGill

Catherine Templeton

John Warren



Secretary of State

Nelson Faerber

Mark Hammond

Joshua Putnam

Kerry Wood



Attorney General

Todd Atwater

William D. Herlong

Alan Wilson



STATE HOUSE

OF REPRESENTATIVES



House District 17

Mike Burns

Lee B. Vining



House District 18

Tommy Stringer

Tony Gilliard



House District 20

Bobby Davis

Adam Morgan



House District 21

Bobby Cox

Phyllis Henderson



House District 22

Brett Brocato

Jason Elliott

Samuel Harms



House District 27

Garry R. Smith

Fred Wall

Ira Williams



GREENVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL

Council District 28

Sylvia Lockaby

Dan Tripp

REPUBLICAN QUESTION 1

Do you believe that voters should have the option to choose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote or change their voter registration in South Carolina?



REPUBLICAN QUESTION 2

Do you believe that South Carolina’s tax code should be brought into conformity with the new Trump tax cuts in the federal tax code for maximum simplification

and to lower the overall tax burden on South Carolina taxpayers and businesses?

2018 Democrat Primary in Greenville County

FEDERAL

U.S. House of Representatives 3rd District

Hosea Cleveland

Mary Geren



U.S. House of Representatives 4th District

Brandon P. Brown

JT Davis

Eric Graben

Will Morin

Doris Lee Turner



SC STATEWIDE

Governor

Phil Noble

James Smith

Marguerite Willis



STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES



House District 19

Carrie Counton

Hao Wu



House District 25

Jack Logan

Leola Robinson-Simpson

Bruce Wilson

DEMOCRATIC QUESTION 1

Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?



DEMOCRATIC QUESTION 2

Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?