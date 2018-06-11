2018 Republican Primary in Greenville County
FEDERAL
U.S. House of Representatives 4th District
Dan Albert
Barry Bell
Lee Bright
Stephen H Brown
Mark Burns
James Epley
Dan Hamilton
Josh Kimbrell
John Marshall Mosser
Shannon Pierce
Justin David Sanders
Claude Schmid
William Timmons
SC STATEWIDE
Governor
Kevin Bryant
Henry McMaster
John Vancey McGill
Catherine Templeton
John Warren
Secretary of State
Nelson Faerber
Mark Hammond
Joshua Putnam
Kerry Wood
Attorney General
Todd Atwater
William D. Herlong
Alan Wilson
STATE HOUSE
OF REPRESENTATIVES
House District 17
Mike Burns
Lee B. Vining
House District 18
Tommy Stringer
Tony Gilliard
House District 20
Bobby Davis
Adam Morgan
House District 21
Bobby Cox
Phyllis Henderson
House District 22
Brett Brocato
Jason Elliott
Samuel Harms
House District 27
Garry R. Smith
Fred Wall
Ira Williams
GREENVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
Council District 28
Sylvia Lockaby
Dan Tripp
REPUBLICAN QUESTION 1
Do you believe that voters should have the option to choose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote or change their voter registration in South Carolina?
REPUBLICAN QUESTION 2
Do you believe that South Carolina’s tax code should be brought into conformity with the new Trump tax cuts in the federal tax code for maximum simplification
and to lower the overall tax burden on South Carolina taxpayers and businesses?
2018 Democrat Primary in Greenville County
FEDERAL
U.S. House of Representatives 3rd District
Hosea Cleveland
Mary Geren
U.S. House of Representatives 4th District
Brandon P. Brown
JT Davis
Eric Graben
Will Morin
Doris Lee Turner
SC STATEWIDE
Governor
Phil Noble
James Smith
Marguerite Willis
STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
House District 19
Carrie Counton
Hao Wu
House District 25
Jack Logan
Leola Robinson-Simpson
Bruce Wilson
DEMOCRATIC QUESTION 1
Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?
DEMOCRATIC QUESTION 2
Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?
