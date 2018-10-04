Political

Governor McMaster Will Participate In Two Statewide Gubernatorial Debates

COLUMBIA – Today, the McMaster for Governor campaign announced that Governor Henry McMaster will participate in two statewide debates and Pamela Evette will participate in a lieutenant governor debate. All three debates will be hosted by The Post & Courier and South Carolina ETV.

"With Henry McMaster as governor, South Carolina has added nearly 23,000 new jobs and $8 billion in capital investment, seen record low unemployment, and we have more people working now than ever before. South Carolina needs a leader who understands what it takes to build on this momentum, and the governor looks forward to sharing how his plans and vision stand in stark contrast with James Smith's high-tax, government-run health care, abortion on demand agenda that is wrong for our state." - Caroline Anderegg, McMaster for Governor spokeswoman

Wednesday, October 17

7:00 pm: Gubernatorial Debate at Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center

Thursday, October 25

7:00 pm: Gubernatorial Debate at Greenville Technical College Technical Resource Center Auditorium

Monday, October 29

7:00 pm: Lieutenant Governor Debate at SC ETV Studio