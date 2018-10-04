Political

Governor McMaster Receives Praise for Saving I-526

Promises made, promises kept

Yesterday, after Governor Henry McMaster personally intervened to broker a compromise, the State Infrastructure Bank voted to move forward with the I-526 project. The governor's hands-on approach to finding a solution has garnered widespread praise for reviving a deal that otherwise would not have been realized.

Here's what folks are saying about this big win for the governor and the people of Charleston:

It’s been a long time since a governor has gone up against South Carolina’s legislative power structure and won. But McMaster has shown willpower and negotiating skills beyond what a governor is granted in the state constitution.

Without him, 526 would be sleeping with the fishes.

-- Brian Hicks, The Post & Courier

Without Henry McMaster there would be no 526... He is a man of honor and integrity. When he says he's going to do something, he does it.

-- Elliott Summey, Charleston County Councilman

Thank you Governor McMaster for understanding how important 526 is for the Lowcountry! ... I laud the governor who showed up more than 1.5 hours into the latest SIB meeting when things were looking shaky. Under his leadership, the vote is now overwhelminly in favor with finishing the Mark Clark! Thank you Gov. Henry McMaster!

-- Sandy Senn, SC State Senator for District 41