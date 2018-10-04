Political

Trump Campaign Announces MAGA Rally Wedneday, October 10 - Erie, PA

New York, NY – Today, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced President Trump’s next stop on his national midterm campaign tour with a MAGA Rally on Wednesday, October 10 at 7:00 pm ET at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. This is the twenty-third rally that President Trump has held in Pennsylvania and the second rally in Erie since he first began his race for president in June, 2015.

The President is expected to discuss the booming Trump economy that’s lifting up families across the great state of Pennsylvania, and the critical importance of protecting and expanding the GOP majorities in the House and Senate this November.

“We are pleased to announce the next stop on our national midterm campaign tour with a Make America Great Again rally on Wednesday, October 10th in Erie, Pennsylvania, featuring President Donald Trump,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “With just 34 days from today until the midterm elections, the President looks forward to celebrating the success of the booming Trump economy that’s creating new jobs and bigger paychecks for the hard-working men and women of the Keystone State. President Trump will also remind Pennsylvanians of the critical importance to get out and vote for Lou Barletta in his race for the U.S. Senate against Bob Casey,” he concluded.

Wednesday, October 10th, 2018, 7:00 PM (ET): Erie, PA

President Trump will hold an event at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA.

Erie Insurance Arena

809 French Street

Erie, PA 16501