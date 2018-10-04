Political

National Federation of Republican Women Calls for Kavanaugh's Immediate Confirmation

Messages of Support from Women Pouring In by the Thousands

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Representing tens of thousands of Republican women, Jody Rushton, president of the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW), spoke out today in firm support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his immediate confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

At a news conference organized by Moms March for America, Rushton shared some of the more than 3,500 messages of support the NFRW received in the past 24 hours from Republican women across the nation.

"I am proud of our Republican ladies all around the country, from states like West Virginia, Alaska, Maine, Arizona, who have weighed in on the confirmation process," Rushton said. "They want me to deliver their message: 'Confirm Judge Kavanaugh!'"

Rushton affirmed that the NFRW will continue to put the full force of its grassroots network behind Kavanaugh. The NFRW has been building an advocacy campaign for Kavanaugh since President Trump announced the nomination on July 9. The NFRW board passed a resolution on Sept. 15 and has mobilized its members to lobby senators on behalf of Kavanaugh and his confirmation. Read the Kavanaugh resolution.

"Republican women recognize that Democrats do not want anything positive," Rushton said. "They want to resist and delay the process. They are playing juvenile games like they are still 17 years old and writing in somebody's yearbook. Women see through this. Women know this is a game. To the Democrats who are driving this destruction, I say to you today, we will not forget."

Founded in 1938, the National Federation of Republican Women is the largest and most influential Republican women's group in the nation, proudly representing the party that first made it possible for women to vote in the U.S. The NFRW works to increase the effectiveness and relevance of women in the cause of good government. Our mission remains to recruit and elect Republican candidates, promote the principles of the Republican Party, educate the public and inform the media.