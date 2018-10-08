Political

Trump Economy Delivers Record-Low Unemployment

New jobs make the choice clear in the midterms

NEW YORK, NY – In response to the latest employment report, Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. released the following statement.

“The growth of our economy is always best measured where it matters most – at the kitchen table and in the family home. The newest employment report shows a stunning 3.7 percent unemployment rate nationally, a feat not achieved since 1969. Hardworking American families are seeing and feeling the difference the most in the Trump economy, with jobs back and wages rising. Therefore, as the midterm elections draw near, Americans must get out and vote to protect and expand the GOP majorities in the House and Senate so we can keep the Trump economy booming, our job-creation growth on track, and American families winning.”