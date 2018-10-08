Political

Phyllis Schlafly Eagles Applaud Judge Kavanaugh's Confirmation

Washington, D.C.: Just moments ago, the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. This comes after an all-night ‘talkathon’ by Senate Democrats in opposition to his nomination.

"We are thrilled with the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh and believe he will make a wonderful Associate Justice to the United States Supreme Court," said Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles. "In 12 years on the bench with hundreds of decisions, he has expressed very strongly that the judiciary is to be restrained - reading and interpreting the laws and Constitution as written. He has also frequently spoken against the overreach of supremacist judges finding 'new rights' in the Constitution and writing new laws from the bench."

Each of the Senators who voted favorably on Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation are to be commended for their refusal to kowtow to the liberal mobs and threats from the left. Special thanks to Senators Grassley (R-IA), McConnell (R-KY), Collins (R-ME), and Manchin (D-WV). This victory should serve as a lesson to the left that the American people will not tolerate their disgraceful antics and behavior.