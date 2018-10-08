Political

Rep. Duncan on the Confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh

Laurens, S.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03) praised the Senate’s confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court:

“Congratulations to Brett Kavanaugh, a highly-intelligent, supremely qualified Judge on his confirmation to the Supreme Court bench. This confirmation is long overdue, and also extremely saddening that his good name and reputation were destroyed by the Democrats and many in the media. Many Democratic Senators opposed him within the hour of President Trump’s announcement, signaling that they didn’t really care about his record, his rulings, or his judicial philosophy.

Right from the very start, this process was not about advice and consent – it was about political power. As a result, Judge Kavanaugh has suffered, his family has suffered, and our nation has suffered through this grueling process.

“I commend the Senate Judiciary Committee for taking thorough and exhaustive measures to investigate 11th-hour allegations against Judge Kavanaugh – allegations that always need to be taken seriously. After extensive research and supplemental investigations, the facts pointed to partisan attempts to tarnish a man’s reputation and derail a nomination, and not anything in Judge Kavanaugh’s past. Chairman Grassley and his team did an excellent job separating facts from feelings, and I couldn’t be happier with the job they did working against constant false narratives and obstruction by Democrats and legal teams.

“I am proud to now call Brett Kavanaugh an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. I am thankful for his willingness to serve after going through one of the worst smear campaigns in the history of the country.”

“I revere the Constitution. I believe that an independent and impartial judiciary is essential to our constitutional republic. If confirmed by the Senate to serve on the Supreme Court, I will keep an open mind in every case and always strive to preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law.” – Brett Kavanaugh, Wall Street Journal