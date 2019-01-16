Political

Stand Fast, Mr. President

President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Democrats across America are currently declaring racist the very policies they supported under Barack Obama. It was not racist or immoral when he decided to add border barriers. It was not racist or immoral when George W. Bush did. It was not racist or immoral when Bill Clinton did. But Democrats are so invested in believing the worst about President Trump that they are willing to reject the very policies they supported only a few years ago.

A secure border with barriers to keep non-citizens from crossing into American territory without permission is not an issue of morality or racism. It is an issue of national integrity. The party that is fine with illegal aliens casting votes is not a party committed to national integrity and sovereignty.

If President Trump caves on the government shutdown, he will be allowing Democrats to claim a huge victory over him. He cannot let that happen. If President Trump sees his own party in Congress betray him, he might as well start calling himself a lame duck.

The President needs to fight for border security. This requires not just private meetings behind closed doors, but an aggressive campaign across the country, interviews with local media, and a consistent message that the money he wants is for border security, border patrol agents, immigration judges, and a host of other expenditures Democrats supported until Donald Trump wanted them.

It is time for the President to make the case that the Democrats are abandoning their principles. The President has consistently supported border security and the Democrats have too, until Trump became President. Only now, with him as President, the Democrats are opposed to the things they once supported. The man in the Oval Office should not be the determining factor on whether a policy is good.

President Trump must stand strong and make the Democrats bend towards compromise. The President must make the case that the Democrats’ failure to compromise is the problem. He needs to tune out the polling that says he is to blame and he needs to show just how reasonable his plan it.

But above all else, he must not yield to the Democrats and reopen the government without a compromise that improves border security.