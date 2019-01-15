Political

Jan. 18th: Dozens of Youth Set to 'Die' on the Steps of SCOTUS in Peaceful, Pro-Life Demonstration

WASHINGTON -- On Friday, January 18th at 11 AM, dozens of youth will hold a peaceful, prayerful Memorial Die-In directly in front of the United States Supreme Court. Organized by Charismatic Episcopal Church for Life (CEC For Life) as part of their annual March for Life events, the Die-In offers a sobering visual with youth lying on the ground covered in red cloth to represent solidarity with voiceless preborn children who are murdered every day by abortion.

"There has been so much hostility in front of the Supreme Court this past year," commented Sarah Howell of CEC For Life. "There has been so much aimless aggression played out across the nation. We want to show Americans, especially young Americans, a peaceful protest is a powerful one, and a simple action like lying on the ground in prayer can speak volumes. We don't need to shout down those who oppose us. We'd rather lie down with those we wish to protect. "

With two new Supreme Court Justices sitting on the bench, both sides of the abortion issue are preparing for the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned, which would return the choice to criminalize abortion back to the states.

"The Supreme Court is a real battleground right now for the sanctity of life," said Fr. Terry Gensemer, Director of CEC For Life. "That's why we chose it for the Die-In. We spend a great deal of time training these young people on how to effectively engage their culture with compassion and the love of Christ. We also have to engage in our government and stand steadfast until we have just laws for marginalized people. No one is more marginalized than preborn children."

While annual reports show that the number of abortions continue to decline in America, as well as the number of abortion clinics, BreitbartNews recently reported that, with 41.9 million children aborted worldwide, abortion was the leading cause of death in 2018, surpassing the number of people killed by "cancer, malaria, HIV/AIDS, smoking, alcohol, and traffic accidents combined."

"Abortion is the single most devastating human rights violation of our time," said Fr. Gensemer. "Our courts, our President, and our people as a nation must address this social injustice. If the justices on the Supreme Court don't uphold and create laws that protect every human life, then none of us are truly protected. You cannot protect some innocent lives and dismiss others. That is exactly how atrocities like the Holocaust and hundreds of years of slavery happened."