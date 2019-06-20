Political

Planned Parenthood Refuses to Respond to Congressional Request for Information Regarding What Percentage of Abortions the Organization Performs on Women of Color

WASHINGTON -- Pro-life and human rights advocates are asking the simple question, "What is Planned Parenthood trying to hide?"

On March 11, 2019 Congressman Russ Fulcher sent a letter to Planned Parenthood's President, Dr. Leana Wen, asking her to, "Please provide to me what percentage of abortions your organization performs on women of color."

In that March 11 letter, Congressman Fulcher stated, "Margaret Sanger embraced a philosophy of racial discrimination and eugenics." He goes on to say, "I must do all that I can to ensure her racist and eugenic policies are still not being implemented today."

In a letter sent to Dr. Wen on June 13, 2019, Congressman Fulcher shares, "It is most troubling that, after three months, I have not been given the courtesy of a response from you or your organization. I do not know the reason for your disregard of my request or the apparent lack of respect for the very institution responsible for allocating over 500 million dollars a year to Planned Parenthood."

Mr. Fulcher once again asks for Planned Parenthood to provide the percentage of abortions they perform on women of color and concludes with this stern warning. "If you chose not to respond, I will pursue all avenues available to me as a member of Congress to obtain this information."

Stanton Public Policy Center is working closely with Congressman Fulcher and his staff on this critical issue.

Stanton Public Policy is a Woman's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice that empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare and the Public Policy Center, states;

"The American taxpayers have given Planned Parenthood billions of dollars in public money and have a right to know if Ms. Sanger's racist policies are still being implemented by Planned Parenthood today. In light of that, these questions must be asked: 'What is Planned Parenthood hiding and why haven't they responded to this simple request from Congressman Fulcher?'

"I think the obvious answers are, Planned Parenthood is performing a disproportionate number of abortions on women of color, and their business and marketing model targets communities of color."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Stanton's Chief Strategy Officer, adds,

"The views and philosophies of Planned Parenthood founder, Margaret Sanger, are racist and abhorrent to a society that embraces equality and the value of every person. Since Planned Parenthood has never publicly condemned Sanger and disavowed her legacy, the American taxpayer has a right to know if billions of public dollars are going to an organization that is still carrying out her racist agenda.

"The African-American population in America is 13.4%, with about 7% being women. With those numbers in mind, the Stanton Public Policy Center stands with Congressman Fulcher and joins in asking Planned Parenthood, 'What percentage of abortions does your organization perform on women of color?'"

SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center