Ask Your Representative to Vote Against the Current Spending Package

House Democrats have been hard at work creating legislation that undermines the President’s agenda. Over the last couple of weeks, they have drafted appropriations bills that could seriously harm families across our nation.

Members have offered and passed amendments that would stop pro-life regulations that the Trump Administration has put forth. The ban on fetal tissue research, conscience protections for medical professionals, restrictions to abortion providers, and the Mexico City Policy will be eliminated. The Violence Against Women Act will be renewed, further propping up the abortion industry. Democrats are pushing a pro-abortion agenda funded by your tax dollars even in the most gruesome ways.

Women are the ones who will suffer the most under this bill. Sexual orientation and gender identity language is woven throughout the entire piece of legislation. Women will no longer feel safe in private places, enjoy female-only benefits, or get ahead in women’s athletics.

Although proponents would like this bill to end up on the President’s desk, there is no money appropriated for a border wall or adequate border security. It actually secures the borders of four other countries, but ignores the women and children who are being exploited at our own border.

Please ask your Representative to vote against the spending packages of H.R. 2740 and H.R. 3055.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Contact your Representative