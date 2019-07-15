Political

Research Institute Publishes Trove of Facts About Abortion

CHATHAM, N.J. -- Just Facts, a research and educational institute, has completed a major update and expansion of its research on abortion. This resource provides the latest, vital data about every major aspect of this issue.

Rigorously documented with more than 600 footnotes, this go-to resource contains direct quotations from medical textbooks, peer-reviewed journals, legislative records, and other primary sources. In brief, it places a goldmine of provable facts at readers' fingertips.

It also covers shocking facts about late-term abortions and live births that the media and politicians have routinely failed to report.

For those seeking facts about the presidential candidates' positions and voting records on abortion, this research provides transparent, thought-provoking coverage.

With these facts at your disposal, politicians, journalists, and activists won't be able to mislead you about abortion, because you will know much more than they do.

The full research is available at https://www.justfacts.com/socialspending.asp.

