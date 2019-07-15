Political

Duncan on President Trump’s 2020 Census Announcement

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03) released the following statement regarding President Donald Trump’s 2020 census announcement:

“The United States has every right to know how many citizens and non-citizens there are in this country – the Supreme Court and a majority of Americans agree. The original intent of the census was for apportionment of Representatives in Congress, so it’s necessary and critical we have an accurate count of citizens. I’m disappointed in the decision to abandon efforts to reinstate the common sense citizenship question on the census, a result of administrative errors by Department of Commerce lawyers. However, I am hopeful that President Trump is continuing to search for legal avenues to gather this important data. I believe this is still a fight worth having, and I’ll continue to have that fight any way that I can in Congress.”

Congressman Duncan signed a letter to Attorney General Barr encouraging inclusion of the citizenship question. Read it HERE.

Congressman Duncan offered an amendment to the appropriations process in June to strip the Democrat provision in the base bill preventing the census from asking about citizenship. Read it HERE.