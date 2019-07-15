Political

RNC Chair To Address NFRW Convention

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will welcome attendees to the 40th Biennial Convention of the National Federation of Republican Women in Indianapolis during the opening reception on Friday, September 27.

McDaniel is the second woman ever elected Chair of the RNC. During the 2016 election, she helped deliver Michigan for Donald Trump and the GOP for the first time in decades. She has served as the Michigan State Chairman, National Committeewoman, Precinct Delegate, and District Committee Executive Member and State Committeewoman.

The 40th Biennial NFRW Convention will be one of the largest Republican gatherings this year and one of the first Republican events of the 2020 election season.

You can save by registering now. Full registration is just $449 through Monday, July 15, and includes the opening event, general sessions, Saturday/Sunday luncheons, Saturday workshop, and the commerative convention tote and program book. After July 15, registration goes up to $485. Credentialing is open as well.