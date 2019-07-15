Political

Liberal World Agenda in U.S. House

The House Foreign Affairs Committee passed the Global Respect Act (H.R. 3252) making it a step closer to the House Floor. This legislation is yet another attempt by the Left to provide special protections for a minority group at the expense of those not affirming their lifestyle.

The Global Respect Act imposes sanctions on foreigners guilty of human rights violations against "LGBTQ" individuals outside the United States. The legislation does not create any new protections not already enacted in the Global Magnitsky Act, a piece of legislation providing for Presidential action preventing human rights perpetrators from entering the United States. More recently, President Trump expanded the Magnitsky Act in a 2017 executive order stemming from the threat human rights violations have on “international political and international systems.”

However, it would seem that these provisions are not good enough for Democrats. The Global Respect Act contains broad language that can be interpreted in a manner that imposes sanctions on any foreigner who publicly expresses disapproval of homosexuality and transgender ideology through the “flagrant denial of the right to life, liberty, or the security of the individual." This is a threat to a person’s religious freedom and freedom of speech.

Living in harmonious diversity is a cornerstone of the United States and only made possible by the rights granted to us through our Constitution. Because of this, our foreign policy must not provide protections and then punishments for those who disagree with the offended party.

Eagle Forum opposes these efforts and will work with lawmakers to defeat this bill.