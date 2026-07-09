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ChristianPremaritalCounseling.com Launches Nationwide Online Premarital Counseling for Engaged Christian Couples

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — ChristianPremaritalCounseling.com has launched a nationwide online Christian premarital counseling practice designed to help engaged and seriously dating Christian couples prepare for marriage through biblically grounded counseling.

The practice provides live online counseling sessions to couples across the United States, expanding access to Christian premarital counseling regardless of location. Every couple completes the PREPARE/ENRICH® assessment, a widely used relationship assessment that helps identify relationship strengths and areas for growth before marriage.

“Marriage is one of life’s most significant commitments, yet many couples receive little intentional preparation before their wedding day,” said Jared Ruddy, founder of ChristianPremaritalCounseling.com. “Our goal is to help couples build a strong foundation rooted in biblical wisdom while developing practical relationship skills they can carry into a lifetime of marriage.”

ChristianPremaritalCounseling.com offers a structured five-session counseling process covering communication, conflict resolution, finances, expectations, family relationships, spiritual life, and other topics couples are likely to navigate throughout marriage.

The practice was founded to make Christian premarital counseling more accessible for couples who prefer online counseling or do not have access to qualified Christian premarital counselors in their local communities. In addition to counseling, the website offers educational articles and relationship resources for couples preparing for marriage.

More information about the counseling process, counselor qualifications, and educational resources is available athttps://christianpremaritalcounseling.com.

About The Practice

ChristianPremaritalCounseling.com is an online premarital counseling practice serving engaged and seriously dating couples throughout the United States. Through biblical wisdom, the PREPARE/ENRICH® assessment and practical relationship education, the practice helps couples prepare for healthy, lifelong marriages.

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