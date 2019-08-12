Political

Congressional Republicans Demand Action Against Infanticide

This past Monday marked six months since Representative Ann Wagner (R-MO) introduced the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act (H.R. 962). The bill, which has 190 cosponsors, including 3 Democrats, requires medical personnel to perform life-saving measures on infants born-alive after a failed abortion attempt. If attempts to save the infants’ life are not taken, medical professionals face legal consequences.

This is common sense legislation that should not be partisan. Society’s most vulnerable, infants, the disabled, and elderly, deserve life-saving measures that any other person receives. The country is swaying more pro-life. Several states have enacted pro-life legislation this year and it’s about time that House Democratic Leadership follow the wishes of the American people to bring H.R. 962 to the House Floor.

Since the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act’s introduction, Republican members have asked for unanimous consent, a simple up or down vote, for H.R. 962 on the House Floor almost every legislative day. To add to that, Minority Whip Steve Scalise introduced a petition to discharge the legislation on April 2, 2019. The petition would circumvent Leadership and force a vote once signed by a majority or 218 members of the House. Currently, 201Members have lent their name to the discharge petition.

Please join us in encouraging 17 more House members to sign the discharge petition. Eagle Forum will continue to fight for the rights of the unborn.

Please call or email any Congressmen from your state who have not signed H.Res. 102, the Born-Alive discharge petition!

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121