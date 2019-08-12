Political

Pence Named 9th Annual Faith & Freedom BBQ Keynote Speaker

Laurens, SC — U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03) will host Vice President Mike Pence as the keynote speaker at the 9th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ on August 26, 2019 at 6:00pm in the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center. U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan (OH-04) and other freedom loving patriots will be joining the event, so it will be something no conservative in South Carolina will want to miss.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Vice President Mike Pence to the Third District to keynote the annual Faith & Freedom BBQ,” said Duncan. “Vice President Pence has been working hand in hand with President Donald Trump to Make America Great Again! The Vice President is a friend and a strong conservative ally fighting for our beloved liberties against the radical socialist agenda that is spreading among the Democrat Party. He is a fearless fighter and defender of the Constitution, and it’s an immense honor to have him join the largest gathering of conservatives in South Carolina.”

The event, heralded as South Carolina’s largest gathering of conservatives, has boasted numerous special guests and speakers in previous years including Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Jim DeMint, Joni Ernst, Nikki Haley, Henry McMaster, Mark Meadows, Mick Mulvaney, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, Tim Scott, Scott Walker, and more.

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. In appreciation for their service, all veterans, guardsmen, first responders, and their families may claim free tickets for the event as supplies last. Tickets may be purchased or claimed online at JeffDuncan.com.