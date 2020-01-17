Political

Planned Parenthood Watchdog Assails Abortion Empire Over Annual Report

FRONT ROYAL, Va. -- Planned Parenthood watchdog Life Decisions International (LDI) has blasted the abortion-committing empire based on information made public in the behemoth's 2018-2019 Annual Report. The following statement is by LDI President Douglas R. Scott, Jr.:

If I were to describe the state of Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) in just a few words, they would be "dollars, deception and death." Planned Parenthood has increased its devotion as each area is essential to the group's existence.

Nobody will be surprised to hear Planned Parenthood continues to serve as a vacuum for taxpayer dollars. In FY 2014-2015, PPFA took in a staggering 1296.1 billion dollars. The figure had increased virtually every year. Until now. In Fiscal Year 2018-2019, PPFA generated $1638.6 billion. This was down from the $1665.1 billion it received the previous year, but not by much. It is basically a wash when considering previous years. Still, $26.5 million is not insignificant.

It is important to note elected officials sent 616.8 million taxpayer dollars to Planned Parenthood in FY 2018-2019, which was 38 percent of the Goliath's income. But in the previous Fiscal Year, taxpayers sent $563.8 million, which made up 34 percent. Compare these figures to PPFA's income through general (non-taxpayer) donations. In FY 2018-2019, it took in $591.3 million, some 36 percent of the total. In FY 2017-2018, the figure was $630.8 million, or 38 percent. While general donations took a big dip, the gap was filled by taxpayers.

Many people surely think taxpayers no longer give hundreds of millions to PPFA. After all, President Donald J. Trump has been in office more than three years. Despite decades of work and countless donor dollars spent, taxpayer funding has increased. In fact, PPFA received more from American taxpayers than ever before, although the percentage of the total has been higher in the past. We desperately need to reevaluate our tactics and standards. Failing to do so will result in more of the same.

Incidentally, PPFA reported $110.5 million in "excess revenue over expenses" -- something some might call a "profit." PPFA has always ended with a huge surplus. The total just for 2008-2009 through 2018-2019 is $1.060.2 billion. Does Planned Parenthood really need taxpayer dollars?

PPFA has released statistics regarding its "services." In 2018, PPFA's well-paid hired killers successfully took the lives of 345,672 preborn human beings -- a record number. On the brighter side, PPFA's sale of the abortion drug known as "emergency" birth control has plummeted. In 2013 PPFA sold 1.44 million kits. The number has dropped every year. In 2018, PPFA was able to sell 593,586 kits. By contrast, 4,279 women were sent out the door because the mother wanted to consider adoption. Planned Parenthood has never directly provided support for a mother who wants to keep or release the baby for adoption. That is simply not what they do; not why PPFA exists.

Not surprisingly, the number of PPFA customers treated for a sexually transmitted disease increased from 3.93 million in 2017 to 4.15 million in 2018. Why is this no surprise? Planned Parenthood's existence is greatly aided by customers who become infected. And to think PPFA claims the higher the number, the greater need for its survival as a corporation.

The bottom line is that we have seen some areas where the Pro-Life/Pro-Family Movement has made progress. But this is no time to rest as there are several areas where we have taken a hit. The key is to never give up. Planned Parenthood figures this will eventually happen because people will tire of fighting the battle. If good, life-affirming people give up, Planned Parenthood's philosophy will reach every part of American society -- and beyond.

Founded in 1992, Life Decisions International (LDI) is a leading voice against Planned Parenthood. Leaders have participated in debates, made countless public presentations, testified before lawmakers, and taken their message overseas to fight the International Planned Parenthood Federation. LDI's primary work has been the Corporate Funding Project. Due to participation by thousands of caring people, the international boycott of corporations that fund Planned Parenthood has seen great success. In the U.S. alone, some 366 corporations -- large and small -- have agreed to stop funding the deadly group, which has cost the pro-abortion serpent some $21.5 million since the boycott started in 1992.



SOURCE Life Decisions International (LDI)