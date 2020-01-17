Political

New Survey Shows 367 Abortion Facilities Have Closed Since 2013

The Status of American Abortion Facilities in 2019: Operation Rescue's annual survey shows that overall, abortion facility numbers tick up.

WASHINGTON -- A total of 36 abortion facilities closed nationwide in 2019, according to a survey of every abortion facility in the U.S. conducted by Operation Rescue.

In 2019, new abortion facility openings slightly outpaced closures. Today, there are a total of 710 U.S. abortion facilities, up nine facilities from 2018's record low of 701.

However, the number of surgical abortion clinics continues to decline with seven fewer today than last year at this time, hitting a record low of 464.

"The closer we get to ending abortion in America, the harder the Abortion Cartel will fight against our efforts to save innocent lives," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "Our side cannot afford complacency, especially as we enter a critical presidential election year that will determine whether our national policies favor greedy abortionists or the protection of babies in the womb. The outcome of that election - as well as the fate of millions of innocent lives that hang in the balance - will be up to us."

Other noteworthy facts were revealed by Operation Rescue's survey.

Since 2013, 367 surgical abortion facilities have permanently closed.

2019's closures represent a staggering 79 percent drop in the number of surgical abortion facilities nationwide since 1991, when there were 2,176 surgical abortion facilities.

There was a net gain of nine U.S. abortion clinics in 2019.

Planned Parenthood doubled down as the chief supplier of abortion-inducing drugs by opening five new pill clinics, dropping surgical abortions from five others, and adding chemical abortion availability to 14 of its centers that previously did not conduct abortions.

Each year, Operation Rescue conducts a nationwide survey that involves contact with each abortion business in the U.S. The information gathered about the abortion clinics and their practices represents the most accurate data available.

This most recent data was compiled by Operation Rescue, which conducted a survey of all abortion facilities in the U.S. from November 18 through December 6, 2019.

Read "The Status of American Abortion Facilities in 2019, Part One."

Part Two of this exclusive report, which focuses on abortion gestational limits, costs, and wait times, is scheduled for release on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

