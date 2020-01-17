Political

20 Olympic Transgender Policies: Track and Field Makes it Tougher, USA Swimming Stays the Same

MADISON -- In September 2019, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to keep in place their transgender policies for the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. However, they gave each sport the ability to adjust the rules.

Starting in 2003, transgenders were required to have surgery, plus lower their testosterone levels to 10 nanomoles over twelve months. In 2015, the IOC said transgenders could compete without surgery, but still had to keep their levels at 10.

After the September 2019 meeting, World Athletics (formerly the IAAF) decided transgender track and field athletes have to lower their testosterone levels to 5 nanomoles instead of 10, making it tougher for transgenders. USA Swimming will keep their levels at 10.

Women testosterone levels range between 0.12 and 1.79 nanomoles, while men are between 7.7 to 29.4.

After the 2020 Olympics this summer, the IOC will go over their transgender guidelines again. Scientific studies suggest lower testosterone levels do not reverse transgender advantages over women. The IOC may eliminate transgenders from competition.

Steve McConkey operates 4 Winds Christian Athletics, a Madison, Wisconsin worldwide ministry that stands up for Christian athletes.

"The Olympic Committee should have made it tougher for transgender athletes before the 2020 Olympics," states McConkey. "Fortunately, they allowed individual sports, like track and field, to come to their own conclusions.

"After the 2020 Olympics, the IOC should eliminate transgenders. Hormone therapy does not reverse transgender advantages. They have superior muscle mass, bigger bones, and larger cardiovascular systems. Plus, there is the immoral side of the LGBT agenda pushed in sports."

In 2003, McConkey started fighting against the International Olympic Committee for allowing transgenders in the Olympics. He was the only one who stood against this publicly.

From there, the transgender movement spread to state high schools, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, and the military. Steve has fought this LGBT agenda every step of the way.

McConkey tried to sue the International Olympic Committee before the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He was concerned that intersex athletes would sweep the 800 meters. That is exactly what happened.

McConkey was told he did not have a case because he did not have a vested interest in the race. After that, World Athletics for track and field started the process of lowering transgender testosterone levels.

SOURCE 4 Winds Christian Athletics